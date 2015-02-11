Preview: Indiana at Maryland

Sole possession of second place in the Big Ten is at stake as Maryland tries to exact revenge from Indiana when it hosts the Hoosiers on Wednesday. The No. 19 Terrapins have alternated wins and losses in their last six games, including an 89-70 setback at Indiana on Jan. 22 when the Hoosiers shot 60 percent from the field and 15-for-22 from 3-point range. Indiana is coming off a 70-67 victory over Michigan on Sunday, while Maryland lost 71-55 at Iowa on Sunday.

“It builds everybody’s confidence,” Hoosiers 6-7 sophomore forward Troy Williams told reporters about the win over Michigan after recording 20 points and eight rebounds. “Some people will break down, but we just stay with it in practice and we just stay with it on the court and off the court and the win just makes you feel better.” Indiana will have to feel good about itself to have any chance of sweeping the season series from Maryland as the Terrapins are 14-1 at home, losing to No. 3 Virginia 76-65 on Dec. 3. Maryland senior Dez Wells is heating up, averaging 16 points and shooting 21-for-40 from the floor over his last four games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (17-7, 7-4 Big Ten): The Hoosiers were 12th in the nation entering Tuesday in scoring at 79.8 points and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.9. Leading the way are freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. (team-best 16.3 points per game), junior point guard Yogi Ferrell (16 points, 4.8 assists) and Williams (13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds). Blackmon scored 13 points in 30 minutes against Michigan after missing the 92-78 loss at No. 4 Wisconsin on Feb. 3 with an ankle injury.

ABOUT MARYLAND (19-5, 7-4): While Wells begins the homestretch of his college career, freshman Melo Trimble is just getting started - although it is highly unlikely he’ll play four seasons with the Terrapins. The McDonald’s All-American averages team bests of 15.4 points after scoring a game-high 20 against Iowa and averages 33 minutes while sharing the team lead in assists with Wells at three per game. Jake Layman, a 6-8 junior, is the Terrapins’ go-to guy down low as he averages 13.5 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds, and also converts a respectable 38 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 4-0 following a loss this season.

2. Ferrell’s school-record streak of 55 games with a 3-pointer is the longest active streak in the nation.

3. The Terrapins outscore opponents by 13.2 points at home.

PREDICTION: Maryland 89, Indiana 70