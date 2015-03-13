Preview: Indiana vs. Maryland

Maryland made a habit of winning tight games in its inaugural season as a member of the Big Ten. One of the its many victims in those contests was Indiana, which will try to put a stop to the eighth-ranked Terrapins’ seven-game winning streak Friday at the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals in Chicago. Second-seeded Maryland went 12-4 to finish two games behind conference champion Wisconsin, claiming victories in all eight league games decided by six or fewer points.

The Terrapins walked a fine line yet again in Sunday’s 64-61 road victory over Nebraska, dodging a potential game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds en route to a school-record 26th regular-season triumph. The seventh-seeded Hoosiers split a pair of regular-season matchups with Maryland, sending the Terrapins to their second-most lopsided loss of the season (89-70) in Bloomington on Jan. 22 before falling 68-66 in College Park on Feb. 11. Indiana stumbled at the end of the regular season with three straight losses, but had little problem defeating No. 10 seed Northwestern 71-56 on Thursday in the second round.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (20-12): The Hoosiers are hoping for good news regarding 6-9 forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who clutched his right knee after he had his legs taken out from under him near the basket midway through the second half Thursday. Mosquera-Perea – Indiana’s only regular player that stands taller than 6-7 – will undergo further testing Friday morning on the same leg that caused him to missed seven games earlier this season. The Hoosiers turned 20 offensive rebounds – one shy of tying a season high – into 20 second-chance points Thursday, matching their most such points in a game this season.

ABOUT MARYLAND (26-5): Melo Trimble (16.1 points) and Dez Wells (15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds) have been particularly sharp for the Terrapins during the winning streak, averaging 18.7 and 18.6 points, respectively. Wells, who has posted both his double-doubles this season over the last two contests, was chosen as an All-Big Ten performer by the coaches while Wells received the same nod from the media. “We have really good pieces; the pieces fit. To go 26-5, you got to have really good players,” Big Ten Coach of the Year Mark Turgeon told the Washington Post.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces No. 3 seed Michigan State or sixth-seeded Ohio State in Saturday’s semifinals.

2. Maryland’s winning streak is the longest in the conference to end the regular season since Wisconsin posted seven straight victories leading up to its Big Ten championship run in 2007-08.

3. Indiana G Yogi Ferrell shot a combined 13-of-17 beyond the arc and averaged 23.5 points in the Hoosiers’ two games against the Terrapins this season.

PREDICTION: Maryland 73, Indiana 71