Maryland wins nip-and-tuck battle with Indiana

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The lead changed hands 18 times and the score was tied on seven occasions.

So it was no surprise that Wednesday night’s game between visiting Indiana and No. 19 Maryland went down to the last shot -- actually two shots.

Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell, who made all four 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 23 points, missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with about four seconds left and his off-balance follow shot was off target at the buzzer as Maryland escaped with a 68-66 win in Big Ten play.

”It was probably the most open look he got all night,“ Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of the last 3-pointer by Ferrell. ”They came up with the ball (on the miss). Time ran out on them. We got a stop.

“I don’t care how you do it, but we had to get a stop and we did.”

The Terps are now 5-0 after a loss this season and improved to 20-5 overall and are tied for second in the conference with Ohio State at 8-4. Maryland prevailed despite just nine assists on 24 baskets.

“That was a tremendous college game; it was a great environment,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “It was a very hard-fought game. At the end of the day, they made one more play than we did. Great battle all the way around. They have all of the pieces.”

Indiana, which shot just 37.3 percent from the field but made just six turnovers, fell to 17-8 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten as its postseason aspirations took a heavy hit against a team the Hoosiers beat by 19 points last month in Bloomington.

“Our defense is getting better,” Turgeon said. “Our kids are resilient. They stepped up and got another close win tonight.”

Freshman point guard Melo Trimble had 18 points and five rebounds for Maryland, forward Dez Wells had 18 points and two assists and forward Jake Layman, despite five turnovers, finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and several big free throws in the closing seconds.

“That was a great college basketball game and a great win for our team,” Turgeon said. “Yogi was obviously good. Down the stretch, we really executed, whether it was Jake, Dez or Melo.”

Trimble has been bothered by a bad back and left leg but is feeling better, Turgeon said.

“We really just wanted to get this win,” said Trimble, whose team lost by 16 points at Iowa on Sunday. “I just have to go out there and play.”

The Hoosiers also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Troy Williams, a forward from Virginia. But guards James Blackmon and Robert Johnson combined to make just 5 of 27 shots from the field.

Besides Ferrell and Williams, the rest of the team was 10 of 38 from the field. Ferrell was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

“If he plays that way, we are going to win a lot of games,” Crean said of Ferrell. “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone.”

Layman scored on a close-range bank shot with 1:02 left to give the Terps a 63-61 lead and Maryland never trailed again. Trimble hit two free throws with 29.6 seconds left to make it 65-61 before the Hoosiers cut it to 65-63 with 22.8 seconds to go.

Layman sank two free throws with 19.2 seconds remaining to make it 67-63, but Ferrell connected on a 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds to go, trimming the margin to 67-66.

Wells missed the first free throw with 12.5 seconds left and hit the second to make it 68-66 before Maryland called time to set up their defense against Ferrell.

“They are big free throws,” Layman said. “Our poise down the stretch has been great. Our execution on offense has been unbelievable. I felt the whole time we were going to win this game.”

NOTES: The teams split their season series. The Hoosiers beat the visiting Terrapins 89-70 on Jan. 22. ... Among those on hand were Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Torrey Smith, a wideout for the Ravens who played at Maryland. ... A moment of silence was held for former North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who died last weekend. ... Both teams entered the game with three players averaging at least 13 points. For Indiana, it was G James Blackmon (16.3), G Yogi Ferrell (16.0) and F and Virginia native Troy Williams (13.3). For Maryland, it was G Melo Trimble (15.4), G/F Dez Wells (13.9) and F Jake Layman (13.5). ... Ferrell has now made a 3-pointer in 56 games in a row, the longest active streak in the nation ... Indiana sophomore G Stanford Robinson is from Landover, Md., less than 10 miles from College Park. He came off the bench to score one point in 10 minutes.