Maryland outlasts Indiana in Big Ten quarters

CHICAGO -- Tight games seem to bring out the best in Maryland.

The eighth-ranked Terrapins kept the Indiana Hoosiers at arm’s length down the stretch while calmly hitting 11 of 13 late free throw attempts to secure a 75-69 Big Ten tournament victory at the United Center on Friday night.

“We’re used to grinding it out and having to fight for every possession,” said Maryland guard Melo Trimble, who scored 17 points. “This team is battle-tested. We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year, whether it be, like, nagging injuries or people not being able to play because of injuries.”

Forward Dez Wells scored a game-high 22 points, including 8-for-9 from the line as the Terrapins (27-5) maintained their lead through the final 4:45 and advanced to Saturday’s tournament semifinals in the program’s first Big Ten season.

Guards Jake Layman and Jared Nickens each had 10 points for the Terrapins.

Guard Yogi Ferrell scored 18 points, forward Troy Williams finished with 17 and guard Robert Johnson added 10 for the Hoosiers (20-13).

Indiana, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, was just 7 of 24 (29.2 percent).

Despite the outcome, Hoosiers coach Tom Crean couldn’t complain about the effort.

“Unfortunately we’re walking out of here without the win today, but we’re getting better, our defense has gotten better (and) we got a lot of really good basketball from a lot of people,” Crean said. “We just went toe-to-toe with the eighth-ranked team in the country and came down to the very end with them in the last eight minutes of the game.”.

An entertaining first half featured six ties and four lead changes.

An early Indiana advantage swung Maryland’s way after forward Evan Smotrycz’s 3-pointer gave the Terrapins a 14-13 lead. The Terrapins maintained in front most of the way and led 42-40 at halftime.

Maryland extended the lead to 49-43 in the first five minutes of the second half while Indiana missed six of its first seven shots from the field.

Credit an improved Terrapin second half defense.

“I thought we were better at guarding the basketball in the second half,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. “I thought the first half they got all the way to the rim. I thought we played really smart around the rim, hands back, not fouling, making them make tough shots, didn’t help off-shooters and they had to score over us. ”

The Hoosiers crept to within one point on two occasions. Williams’ 3-pointer cut the Terrapins’ lead to 55-54 with 10:12 remaining.

Maryland pushed its lead back to seven at 62-55 on Nickens’ 3-pointer with 7:30 left, but the margin shrank to two in the next four minutes.

Indiana could never catch Maryland, which nursed a small lead the rest of the way as the teams went to the free-throw line 12 times. The Terrapins made six trips and missed just two of 11 tries.

Ferrell said he hopes solid performances in two Big Ten tournament games -- including a Thursday win over Northwestern -- will impress the NCAA selection committee.

“I like the way we played, I like the way we fought in both games moving the ball and playing great defense,” he said. “Hopefully we’ve done enough to make the tournament.”

NOTES: Maryland’s 26th regular-season victory -- 64-61 last Sunday at Nebraska -- marked a program record for wins. ... The Terrapins have been ranked among the AP Top 25 for 15 straight weeks, the longest run since 2002-03 when they were ranked all 19 weeks. ... First-year conference member Maryland swept the Big Ten coach of the year awards as Mark Turgeon (men) and Brenda Frese (women) were honored. ... Senior G/F Dez Wells entered Friday with double- figures scoring efforts in 11 straight games while averaging 17.7 points and double-doubles in his final two regular-season games. ... The Hoosiers and Terrapins split the two-game season series. Indiana won 89-70 at home on Jan. 22 and dropped a 68-66 decision on Feb. 11 at Maryland. ... Indiana finished third nationally with an average 9.4 3-pointers per game and led the Big Ten with a 78.0 scoring average.