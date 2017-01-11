Trimble, Cowan help Maryland defeat Indiana

Junior point guard Melo Trimble had 18 points and freshman guard Anthony Cowan added 15 points as Maryland defeated Indiana 75-72 in a Big Ten Conference game on Tuesday between schools who have fallen out of the Top 25 since the start of the season.

Maryland freshman guard Kevin Huerter hit a three-pointer with 1:44 left to give the Terrapins a 71-70 lead. He then got a defensive rebound on the next possession by the Hoosiers and passed to Cowan for a fast-break layup to make it 73-70 with 1:12 to go.

Indiana sophomore forward OG Anunoby had a dunk to make it 73-72 with about nine seconds left but Trimble made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it 75-72. Hooisers junior guard Robert Johnson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer from near the Indiana bench that would have tied the game.

The Terps (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) also got 11 points from freshman forward Justin Jackson and Huerter, who added seven boards. Maryland was 18 of 22 from the foul line while Indiana was 8 of 9.

Indiana (11-6, 1-3) was paced by junior guard James Blackmon, Jr., who had 22 points. Johnson had 13 points for the Hooisers, who were 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Blackmon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Indiana a 55-50 lead with 12:10 left. Johnson hit another trey to give the Hooisers a 60-55 lead with 9:55 to go before Maryland rallied to tie the contest.

Trimble left the game with his third foul on a charge with 16:42 remaining. Johnson was shaken up on the play and hobbled off the court, also with 16:42 left, before returning.

Maryland led 11-7, 16-12 and 19-14 before taking its biggest lead at 21-14 with 8:50 left in the first half on a basket by Jackson. The Terps led 32-27 with 3:25 left in the first half and led 39-38 at halftime after a basket by Trimble in the closing seconds of the first half.

It was the first Big Ten road game of the year for the Hooisers, who were 6-3 on the road in the conference last year while winning the title.

The Terps were ranked in the Top 25 in the first AP poll of the season but fell out after a narrow victory against American to open the season. Indiana fell out of the top 25 on Monday after losing three of its previous four games.

Among those in attendance was Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, the brother-in-law of Indiana coach Tom Crean. Also in attendance was former Maryland football star Vernon Davis, who played the past season with the Washington Redskins.