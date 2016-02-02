Preview: Indiana at Michigan

No. 21 Indiana looks to pull ahead in the race for the Big Ten title when it hits the road to face Michigan on Tuesday. The Hoosiers have won 13 of their last 14 games and are coming off a 74-68 victory over Minnesota to move into a first-place tie with seventh-ranked Iowa at the top of the conference standings.

Six of Indiana’s last eight wins have come against opponents with a losing record in the Big Ten and the Wolverines will represent a major step up in competition as they are 11-1 at home and have won four of the last five meetings with the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor. Michigan is riding a four-game winning streak following a 79-72 win over Penn State in the inaugural edition of the Big Ten Super Saturday doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The hot-shooting Wolverines, who are averaging 76 points in their last three games, have already surpassed their win total from last season and hope to ride the wave of momentum to their 10th straight home win. Michigan could receive a big boost from star guard Caris LeVert, who is likely to return to the lineup after missing the last eight games with a lower-leg injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (18-4, 8-1 Big Ten): Freshman center Thomas Bryant shot 11-of-13 from the floor en route to a career-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks to lift the Hoosiers past Minnesota. Yogi Ferrell and Troy Williams added 13 points apiece while senior graduate transfer Max Bielfeldt, who spent the previous three years at Michigan, scored eight points in 13 minutes against the Golden Gophers. “I felt like Thomas stayed with it even when the calls didn’t go his way,” Ferrell told reporters. “That’s what’s so special about our team is different guys are going to step up on different nights.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (17-5, 7-2): Zak Irvin led the way for the Wolverines with 20 points while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman continues to fill in admirably for Levert as he added 15 points in the win over Penn State. Derrick Walton Jr. filled up the stat sheet as he had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to notch his second double-double in his last three games. “Zak is out there telling it like he’s on a soap box,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. “Derrick is like Trey Burke because when he has something to say we know about it through his actions.”

1. Three of the last four meetings at Crisler Center have been decided by four points or less.

2. Indiana is ranked seventh nationally in points per game (85.2) heading into Monday’s action.

3. Michigan has won its last nine home games by an average margin of 20 points.

PREDICTION: Indiana 76, Michigan 75