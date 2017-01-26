Preview: Indiana at Michigan

Indiana looks to continue its recent surge when it hits the road to face Michigan on Thursday. The Hoosiers have won three straight games, including an 82-75 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, to move within striking distance of No. 15 Wisconsin and 23rd-ranked Maryland at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Indiana recovered from the shock of losing sophomore standout OG Anunoby (knee) for the remainder of the campaign with a gutsy performance against the Spartans, and hopes to continue its upward trajectory by avenging a 72-69 loss to the Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament last season. Michigan notched a morale-boosting 66-57 win against Illinois on Saturday to move on the cusp of climbing back to .500 in conference play. The Wolverines have dropped five of their last six regular-season meetings with the Hoosiers, including an 80-67 setback in Ann Arbor on Feb. 2, 2016, but aim to reverse the trend to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Michigan has held its last two opponents to 68 points or fewer after giving up 85 in each of its previous two contests, and hopes its renewed focus on the defensive end of the floor can spur the Wolverines to their 12th home win of the season.

ABOUT INDIANA (14-6, 4-3 Big Ten): James Blackmon Jr. was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 25 points and 4.5 rebounds in wins over Penn State and Michigan State. Blackmon drained six 3-pointers en route to matching his career high with 33 points against the Spartans and Robert Johnson added 17 points to finish in double figures for the sixth consecutive game. "Very proud of the spirit and tenacity that all these guys have played with," Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. "We're getting better there's no doubt about that and we have a lot of room to get better."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-7, 3-4): D.J Wilson was held scoreless in the 68-64 loss to Wisconsin but bounced back in a big way as he produced 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win against Illinois. "I had a rough game the other night," Wilson admitted to reporters. "Coach (John Beilein) was telling me to get back to the basics as far as rebounding and garbage points and that carried my offensive game." Zak Irvin added 15 points while Derrick Walton Jr. scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season and the sixth of his career.

1. Blackmon has drained at least four 3-pointers in four of his last five games.

2. The Wolverines have committed 10 or fewer turnovers in 14 of their 20 games.

3. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in scoring (84.2) and field goal percentage (49.7).

PREDICTION: Indiana 73, Michigan 69