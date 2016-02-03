EditorsNote: fixes Indiana ranking in headline

No. 22 Indiana comes back to beat Michigan

Yogi Ferrell knew his team had dug itself a hole but he felt there was plenty of time to recover.

He just didn’t know his Indiana teammates were going to rebound in such a convincing manner.

An early 11-point deficit was easily overcome and the No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers would later score 28 consecutive points to blow the game open and roll to an 80-67 victory over Michigan on Tuesday in Big Ten play at Ann Arbor, Mich.

“We started off really flat,” Ferrell said. “But I felt like we never got down and we never got discouraged.”

Ferrell, a senior guard, led the way with 17 points and nine assists as Indiana (19-4, 9-1 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place, a half-game ahead of Iowa.

Sophomore guard Robert Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds and freshman forward OG Anunoby had 11 points for the Hoosiers. Indiana held a 44-30 rebounding edge while winning for the 14th time in the last 15 games.

Junior forward Zak Irvin scored 16 points for the Wolverines (17-6, 7-3). Sophomore forward Duncan Robinson added 14 points as Michigan had a four-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 11-2 at home.

The Wolverines were once again without standout senior guard Caris LeVert (leg) and dropped into a tie for fourth place in the Big Ten with Purdue.

“I’ll watch the tape and find out what was going on,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “Sometimes the other team is just damn better than you on a given night.”

That was certainly the case when Indiana overcame its sluggish start and began clicking.

The Hoosiers’ run of 28 straight points began with 25 straight to conclude the first half. Indiana added three more at the outset of the second half to build a 48-24 lead.

Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said he was unaware his squad scored the final 25 points of the first half until he was told during a halftime interview.

“I just knew we were playing well,” Crean said. “At halftime, the whole theme is we’re just getting started. That’s what their mentality had to be.”

Michigan went 10:29 without scoring until Robinson made a jumper with 18:36 remaining in the game.

The Hoosiers were never threatened after the big burst while handing the Wolverines their sixth double-digit loss of the season.

“I‘m an Indiana kid,” Irvin said. “I really wanted to beat them bad. But nobody’s going to feel sorry for us.”

Irvin connected on a 3-pointer to trim Indiana’s lead to 18 with 13:09 left. But the Hoosiers answered with an 11-2 run -- including five points by Ferrell -- to make it 64-37 midway through the half.

The 27-point edge was Indiana’s largest of the contest.

Indiana dominated the last nine minutes of the first half with a 25-0 run to take a 45-24 halftime lead.

Johnson’s basket gave the Hoosiers a 26-24 lead with 5:51 left in the half -- their first lead since 2-0. Junior forward Troy Williams scored three consecutive baskets -- the last one off a lob from Ferrell -- to boost the lead to 36-24 with 2:26 remaining.

The Hoosiers then turned to the 3-point shot as junior forward Collin Hartman, Ferrell and guard Nick Zeisloft drained consecutive shots from behind the arc to make it a 21-point margin. Michigan missed its final 12 shots of the half to finish at 28.1 percent for the first 20 minutes.

Indiana shot 61.3 percent for the half and made 18 of its last 22 shots after missing eight of its first nine to help Michigan jump out to a 10-2 advantage. The Wolverines increased the lead to 15-4 on junior guard Derrick Walton’s 3-pointer with 14:31 remaining in the half.

“After the first timeout, we came together and said we were going to chip away at this lead,” Ferrell said. “I felt like ever since then, we came out and played great defense, moved the ball well and everything else fell for us.”

Zeisloft and senior forward Max Bielfeldt hit 3-pointers during a 14-4 burst that pulled the Hoosiers within one. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to make it 24-20 with 9:05 left before Indiana rattled off the next 25 points.

NOTES: Michigan senior G Caris LeVert (leg) missed his ninth straight game but his injury prognosis was reclassified to “day to day” earlier this week. ... Hoosiers senior F Max Bielfeldt made his return to Ann Arbor and had five points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. Bielfeldt redshirted his first season at Michigan and played the next three before Michigan coach John Beilein told him he wasn’t welcome back for his senior season. He then transferred to Indiana and was granted immediate eligibility. ... The Wolverines entered the contest with a nine-game home winning streak and the average margin of victory was 24.9 points. ... The Hoosiers have allowed an average of 82.5 points in their four losses.