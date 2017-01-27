FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Michigan earns convincing win vs. Indiana
January 27, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 7 months ago

Michigan earns convincing win vs. Indiana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan earns convincing win vs. Indiana

Senior guard Derrick Walton led six players in double-figures with 21 points as Michigan earned a convincing 90-60 win over Indiana in a Big 10 contest on Thursday night.

The Wolverines shot a scorching 63.3 percent from the field (31 of 49) overall and 11 of 20 from 3-point range in eclipsing the 90-point barrier for the third time this season.

Sophomore Moritz Wagner had 14 points, junior Duncan Robinson scored 13 points, senior Zak Irvin and junior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 12 points and junior D.J. Wilson added 11 points for Michigan (13-7, 4-4), which won back-to-back games for the first time since December.

Michigan was in control from the start, jumping out to a 32-13 lead with 8:43 remaining in the first half.

There was no letdown in the second half from the Wolverines, who used an 8-0 run to take a 67-42 lead with 13:19 remaining and led by as many as 37 points.

Michigan will next play at archrival Michigan State on Sunday.

Junior guard Robert Johnson scored 14 points and sophomore Thomas Bryant added 12 points in defeat for Indiana, which was held to a season-low point total by Michigan.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 4-2) will next play at Northwestern on Sunday.

