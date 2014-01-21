Preview: Indiana at Michigan State

Third-ranked Michigan State has sealed the best start in program history and now looks to complete a regular-season sweep of Indiana when the Hoosiers visit East Lansing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup. The first-place Spartans have won 10 consecutive games since their lone defeat and one of the victories was an impressive 73-56 road win over Indiana. The Hoosiers are struggling during a rebuilding campaign and suffered a dismal 54-47 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Spartans guard Gary Harris scored a career-high 26 points in the win over the Hoosiers on Jan. 4 and the sophomore had another big outing last Saturday against Illinois when he scored 23 points in a 78-62 victory. Indiana’s sub-par showing against Northwestern – the Hoosiers shot a porous 25 percent from the field – was doubly painful coming just four days after a big upset of then-No. 3 Wisconsin. “We actually took a step back now,” said guard Stanford Robinson after the contest, “and so we have to take a couple steps forward just to catch up to where we were.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten): The Hoosiers have three double-digit scorers in guard Yogi Ferrell (17.4), forward Noah Vonleh (12.4 points, team-best 9.2 rebounds) and forward Will Sheehey (10.4) but aren’t coming close to meeting coach Tom Crean’s expectations. “I try to understand more than ever that you coach potential during practice, you coach performance during the game and you try to give your team every possible chance to win, whether people understand it or not,” Crean said after the Northwestern loss. “You’re trying to get your team – and I’m with this team every day so I have an idea of what it looks like.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten): The Spartans haven’t missed a beat with center Adreian Payne (16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds) about to miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury and Harris views his loss as a blessing in disguise. “We learned to play without him,” said Harris, who averages a team-best 17.9 points while accumulating a team-leading 29 steals. “Some other guys stepped up. We’re building a team.” Point guard Keith Appling (16.1 points, team-best 4.6 assists) and forward Branden Dawson (10.1 points, team-leading 8.7 rebounds) are also playing solidly.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans have won seven of the last nine meetings.

2. Michigan State is committing just 11.4 turnovers per game and is on pace to set the mark for the fewest turnovers during Tom Izzo’s 19-season tenure, supplanting the 13 per contest of 2011-12.

3. Indiana is outrebounding its opponents by 11.3 per game and Michigan State (34-32) is the only team to win the battle of the boards against the Hoosiers.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Indiana 62