Preview: Indiana at Michigan State

One season after using two wins over Indiana in 17 days to get off to the best 19-game start in school history, Michigan State hopes to avoid losing its first two games in Big Ten play for the first time since 2006-07 on Monday, when it hosts the Hoosiers. The Spartans have dropped two of their last three at home, including a shocking overtime loss to Texas Southern on Dec. 20. After crushing The Citadel two days later, Michigan State fell 68-66 in double OT to Maryland on Tuesday.

Indiana coach Tom Crean reportedly was on the hot seat entering the season, and again after a home setback to Eastern Washington on Nov. 24, but the Hoosiers are 7-2 since - with only neutral-site losses to Louisville and Georgetown. Indiana opened conference play with a 70-65 win at Nebraska on Wednesday, securing its first true road victory of the season after going 2-8 away from home in 2013-14. The Hoosiers swept the season series from the Spartans in 2012-13, but Crean’s Indiana teams historically have struggled mightily against Michigan State otherwise, losing seven of the other eight meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (11-3, 1-0 Big Ten): The Hoosiers rank seventh in the country in scoring (85.2 points) and feature two of the conference’s top eight scorers in guards James Blackmon Jr. (17.2) and Yogi Ferrell (16.3). One of the biggest differences from last season’s disappointing 17-15 campaign has been better shooting beyond the arc - Indiana has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in every game after doing so only eight times in 32 contests last season. Another important change has been the play of forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea (8.1 points), who nearly has tripled his scoring average from a season ago and is coming off his first career double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (9-5, 0-1): Rebounding and defense – two traditional staples of the Spartans – drew the ire of coach Tom Izzo in the loss to the Terrapins. “I don’t think one of my teams has ever been outrebounded 52-36 in the history of me. … When (the Terrapins) get to the free-throw line 32 times and make 26 of them (all in the second half), that’s a lot of points and that’s bad defense,” Izzo said. Forward Branden Dawson returned from a two-game absence and finished with nine points and 11 rebounds but was forced to play 43 minutes despite wearing a cast to protect his fractured wrist.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana leads the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy (40.8 percent), while Michigan State ranks second in the conference in defending the arc (27.9).

2. After shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range over their first 10 games, the Spartans are connecting at a 26.7-percent clip over their last four contests.

3. Ferrell has hit a 3-pointer in 45 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 77, Indiana 73