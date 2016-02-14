Preview: Indiana at Michigan State

The only thing missing from Indiana’s stellar regular season is a road win over a ranked opponent, and the Hoosiers will get a chance to check off that box when they visit No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday. No. 22 Indiana outlasted No. 4 Iowa at home on Thursday to move into a tie for first place in the Big Ten entering the weekend but has dropped two of its last three on the road.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 against top-five opponents at home since 2011-12 and were quick to credit the crowd for helping them fight back after squandering a 16-point lead to the Hawkeyes. “I think the decibel level was broken tonight,” head coach Tom Crean told reporters after the win. “It was excruciatingly loud, and it was tremendous.” The road has not been as kind, and Indiana is heading to a hostile environment at Michigan State, where the Spartans have won their last two. Michigan State’s five losses have all come during conference play, but the team will get a chance to finish strong with four of its final six at home and only one (Sunday’s matchup) against a ranked opponent.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT INDIANA (20-5, 10-2 Big Ten): Hoosiers star senior guard Yogi Ferrell went 3-of-12 from the field in a 68-63 loss at Penn State on Feb. 6 and was not any better at 2-of-12 against Iowa but made the plays down the stretch. The team’s leading scorer (17.1 points) went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final nine seconds to seal Thursday’s triumph. “Yogi is so smart,” Crean told reporters. “He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, bar none, and I’ve coached some really smart players. But he really understands the game. And he wants to win badly.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-5, 7-5): The Spartans bounced back from a three-game slide with a four-game winning streak in conference play but could not make it five with an 82-81 overtime loss at Purdue on Tuesday. Michigan State battled back from an 18-point deficit to force the extra period but star Denzel Valentine’s 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds were not quite enough for the win. The Spartans are still sitting pretty for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth and can only strengthen their seeding with a strong finish in Big Ten play.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this week.

2. Indiana junior F Troy Williams needs 29 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. The Spartans took both meetings against the Hoosiers last season, including a 70-50 home win.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Indiana 74