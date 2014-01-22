No. 3 Michigan State 71, Indiana 66: Gary Harris scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half of the Big Ten contest as the host Spartans defeated the Hoosiers for their 11th consecutive victory.

Branden Dawson added 13 points and nine rebounds as Michigan State (18-1, 7-0) shrugged off an uninspiring first 28 minutes to complete a regular-season sweep of Indiana. The Spartans held the Hoosiers without a field goal in a seven-minute stretch of the second half and sealed the victory on Denzel Valentine’s two free throws with 4.4 seconds left.

Yogi Ferrell scored 19 points for the Hoosiers (12-7, 2-4), who lost their second straight game. Noah Vonleh added 13 points and 13 rebounds but couldn’t prevent Indiana from losing to the Spartans for the eighth time in the last 10 meetings.

Michigan State was down five with under 12 minutes remaining before Harris scored five straight points and Dawson and Valentine each converted three-point plays during an 11-2 surge that saw the Spartans take a 52-48 lead with 9:16 left. Michigan State stretched the lead to 62-52 before Ferrell hit a 3-pointer to end the Hoosiers’ field-goal drought and propel a comeback that saw Indiana pull within three twice in the final 15 seconds.

Vonleh had nine points and six rebounds in the first half as Indiana took a 28-27 lead into the locker room. The Spartans led by three points four-plus minutes into the second half before the Hoosiers went on a 10-2 burst with Troy Williams’ driving layup giving Indiana a 46-41 lead with 11:56 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State C Adreian Payne (ankle) missed his fourth consecutive game. … Hoosiers F Will Sheehey (ankle) didn’t play after being injured in Saturday’s loss to Northwestern. … Harris had five of the Spartans’ 12 steals as Michigan State forced 18 turnovers.