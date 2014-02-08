Preview: Indiana at Minnesota

Indiana looks to build on its impressive win over Michigan on Saturday when the Hoosiers visit Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of its last seven. Both teams are holding onto hopes of earning an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, and Indiana certainly improved its chances by ending Michigan’s 10-game winning streak with a 63-52 victory last Sunday. Guard Yogi Ferrell, averaging a team-high 17.8 points, shot 7-of-8 from 3-point range and had 27 points in the win.

The Hoosiers can’t afford to overlook a dangerous Minnesota team that has lost its last two games by a combined total of four points. Leading scorer Andre Hollins returned Wednesday after missing most of three games due to a sprained ankle, but he was held to eight points in 36 minutes in a 77-74 triple-overtime loss at Purdue. One game after allowing the Boilermakers to collect 23 offensive rebounds, the Golden Gophers are facing an Indiana squad that leads the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-10.9.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (14-8, 4-5 Big Ten): Forward Noah Vonleh’s stellar season continued Monday when he was named Big Ten freshman of the week for the seventh time after posting his ninth double-double against Michigan. Guard Evan Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with eight points off the bench in the win, but Ferrell’s all-around play was the main story. “Yogi Ferrell is playing at an extremely high level,” coach Tom Crean told reporters. “He’s a true lead guard with everything he does.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-8, 4-6): Hollins is expected to bounce back from his 3-of-14 shooting performance against Purdue, but the Golden Gophers also need more from 6-11 center Elliott Eliason, who has averaged four points and 4.2 rebounds in the last five games. Forward Maurice Walker scored 17 points against Purdue to help first-year coach Richard Pitino remain optimistic as the Golden Gophers try to snap their longest losing streak of the season. “We’re real close to being a good basketball team right now,” Pitino told reporters. “We’re very close.”

TIP-INS

1. Indiana visited Minnesota last season as the nation’s top-ranked team and lost 77-73 on Feb. 26, 2013.

2. Minnesota is 11-4 when leading at halftime.

3. The Hoosiers are allowing an average of four second-chance points over their last five games.

PREDICTION: Indiana 67, Minnesota 61