Preview: Indiana at Minnesota

Indiana is off to its best Big Ten start since 2008 and the 25th-ranked Hoosiers look to extend their overall winning streak to 10 when they visit struggling Minnesota on Saturday. Indiana has won four in a row since second-leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. went down with a knee injury and comes in off an 85-60 rout of Ohio State on Sunday.

“They are playing with more passion and fire all the time,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean told reporters. “They are growing up together, which is important, and the simpler you make the game, the better.” While senior point guard Yogi Ferrell is leading the way for Indiana, 6-10 center Thomas Bryant is heating up and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday. The Golden Gophers have lost six straight contests, including 25-point routs against Northwestern and Nebraska in the last two. “I think a lot of people are just in their own heads right now,” Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy told the Star Tribune. “We’re not really confident in ourselves, and we need to get that back somehow.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (14-3, 4-0 Big Ten): Blackmon, averaging 15.8 points, is likely out for the season and Ferrell has increased his production with 19.8 points per game in Big Ten play. Troy Williams (13.2 points, team-high 6.7 rebounds overall) is also a major factor while Bryant (72.1 percent from the field) notched his first career double-double Sunday with 18 points and 13 boards. “We know how we can play defensively and getting rebounds,” Ferrell told reporters. “When we do that, when we have that mindset, we can go out there and be great.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-11, 0-5): Joey King and Carlos Morris, the team’s second and third leading scorers, started the game on the bench in the 84-59 loss at Nebraska on Tuesday and the Golden Gophers trailed by 19 at halftime. King, who averages 12.6 points and shoots 44.4 percent from 3-point range, scored 10 and Morris (11.1) added four while Murphy led the way with 12. Murphy tops the team in rebounds (8.1) and Nate Mason leads the Golden Gophers in scoring (12.7) and assists (3.9), but is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers are allowing 51.7 percent shooting in conference play and the Hoosiers are second in the nation at 52.7 percent from the field.

2. Ferrell averages 5.8 assists this season and has 537 in his career, five shy of Quinn Buckner for second and eight behind Michael Lewis for first on Indiana’s all-time list.

3. Minnesota, which lost by 19 to the Hoosiers in their only meeting in 2014-15, has started 0-5 in Big Ten play two consecutive seasons.

PREDICTION: Indiana 80, Minnesota 66