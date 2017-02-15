Preview: Indiana at Minnesota

Reeling Indiana tries to get back on track in time to get into the postseason when it visits Minnesota for a Big Ten Conference clash on Wednesday. The Hoosiers have lost five of six, with the lone victory being a triple-overtime triumph over Penn State, while the Golden Gophers are on a three-game winning streak that has moved them into the top half of the league standings.

Indiana has been playing some good defense, holding its last three opponents (Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan) to 43.3 percent shooting - including 30 percent from 3-point range. James Blackmon Jr. (16.8 points) leads the Hoosiers in scoring, but he's been slowed since coming back from a lower-leg injury two games ago, averaging just 9.5 points during that stretch. Minnesota has been on a roll since snapping a five-game losing streak to start the month, although it needs as many wins as possible to feel confident about a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Jordan Murphy has been hot of late, recording double-doubles in each of the Golden Gophers' last two wins while averaging 21 points and 15 rebounds in that span.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten): Coach Tom Crean isn't too happy with his team of late, especially with the players' effort when things aren't going well for them individually. Crean lashed out at his squad following Sunday's loss to Michigan - citing the efforts of sophomore Thomas Bryant, who plays hard and tries to get his teammates to do the same but hasn't received any support. Crean has been talked about as being on the hot seat as his team struggles to make the Tournament despite early-season wins over Kansas and North Carolina, and he'll need his players to show some more fire in the next few weeks if he's able to cool off that seat.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (18-7, 6-6): The Golden Gophers' three-game winning streak may have come against three teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings, but you won't hear anyone on the team complaining. Wins are wins at this time of the season, especially for a squad that had just two of them in league play last campaign. Coach Richard Pitino has seen his team start to turn up its defensive intensity again, ranking second in the Big Ten and 22nd in the country in field-goal percentage defense (.395) heading into the contest against Indiana.

TIP-INS

1. Over the last five games, Bryant is averaging 19.2 points on 62.1 percent shooting.

2. Minnesota F Reggie Lynch leads the Big Ten and is third nationally in blocks per game with 3.2, while the team ranks second with 6.7.

3. Golden Gophers G Nate Mason ranks 14th in the nation and third in the Big Ten with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.07.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 74, Indiana 70