February 9, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Minnesota 66, Indiana 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Minnesota 66, Indiana 60: Deandre Mathieu scored 16 points and Maurice Walker added 14 points and eight rebounds to help the host Golden Gophers snap their three-game losing streak.

Walker shot 7-of-11 from the field and Andre Hollins chipped in 10 points for Minnesota (16-8, 5-6 Big Ten), which bounced back from Wednesday’s triple-overtime loss at Purdue by forcing 16 turnovers. Austin Hollins contributed eight points to help the Golden Gophers win their second in a row against Indiana.

Yogi Ferrell led Indiana (14-9, 4-6) with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting while freshman Noah Vonleh posted his Big Ten-leading 10th double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Troy Williams and Will Sheehey added 11 points apiece.

Minnesota trailed by 11 before closing the first half on an 8-3 run to cut the deficit to 36-30 at the break. The Hoosiers committed nine turnovers in the first 11-plus minutes of the second half, enabling the Golden Gophers to pull ahead 53-49 on Malik Smith’s 3-pointer with 9:07 remaining.

Vonleh scored with 36 seconds left to cut the lead to 62-60, but Mathieu scored the final four points to keep Minnesota’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Indiana, which outrebounded the Golden Gophers 35-30, lost at Minnesota for the second straight season after visiting last year as the nation’s top-ranked team.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota F Joey King made his first start of the season and finished with four points and two rebounds. … Ferrell, who scored 27 points in last Sunday’s 63-52 victory over Michigan, missed his final two shots after scoring with 1:25 left to cut the lead to 60-58. … Minnesota C Elliott Eliason had four points and three rebounds along with three blocked shots.

