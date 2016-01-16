Indiana 70, Minnesota 63

Senior guard Yogi Ferrell had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help Indiana stave off an upset bid by Minnesota and record its 10th consecutive victory by taking a 70-63 decision in Big Ten play on Saturday at Minneapolis.

Senior guard Nick Zeisloft added 15 points on five 3-pointers -- four in the first half -- for the Hoosiers (15-3, 5-0 Big Ten). Senior forward Max Bielfeldt and freshman center Thomas Bryant added 10 points apiece.

Related Coverage Preview: Indiana at Minnesota

Senior forward Joey King scored 18 points for the Golden Gophers (6-12, 0-6). Senior forward Jordan Murphy added 10 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, which lost its seventh straight contest.

Ferrell’s seven assists raised his career total to 544 to pass school legend Quinn Buckner (542 from 1972-76) for second place in school history. Ferrell stands one behind leader Michael Lewis (545 from 1996-2000).

It was Ferrell’s scoring that helped down the stretch as his layup with 32 seconds to play gave Indiana a six-point lead. King knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game to pull the Golden Gophers within 66-63 before Ferrell and sophomore guard Robert Johnson each made two free throws to seal it.

Minnesota led by one point with under 14 minutes to play before Zeisloft’s fifth 3-pointer of the game started a 9-2 burst that gave the Hoosiers a 52-46 lead. A 3-pointer by junior forward Troy Williams gave Indiana its largest lead at 57-49 with 8:14 to play before the Golden Gophers chipped away and pulled within 64-60 with 1:45 left.

The Hoosiers were just 4-of-16 shooting over the first 10 minutes while falling behind 17-8. Zeisloft knocked down four 3-pointers in a span of 2:14 to push Indiana within 21-20 with 7:34 left in the first half.

The Golden Gophers answered with eight straight points to build their advantage back to nine. Bielfeldt’s layup with 1:19 to play capped a 6-0 burst to give Indiana a one-point edge and the game was tied 34-34 entering the break.