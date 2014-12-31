Preview: Indiana at Nebraska

Since Nebraska joined the conference prior to the 2011-12 season, Lincoln is one of three Big Ten cities that Indiana has visited over the past three years and been unable to conquer. The Hoosiers, who will attempt to right that wrong on Wednesday when they visit the Cornhuskers, have lost in each of their last two trips to Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska. The setbacks to the Cornhuskers have been particularly painful as the Hoosiers have squandered double-digit leads both times.

Indiana, which will play its first true road game Wednesday, fell to 1-2 away from home on Saturday when it suffered a 91-87 overtime loss to Georgetown at Madison Square Garden in New York. Little has come easy for Nebraska lately at home, however, after it needed double overtime to knock off Cincinnati on Dec. 13 in Lincoln after dropping consecutive games in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in the building’s two-year history. The Cornhuskers spent the holidays in Hawaii, defeating Loyola Marymount and Ohio on Christmas Day after losing to the host Rainbow Warriors in the opening round.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (10-3): Buoyed by Yogi Ferrell (47.5 percent) and impressive freshman James Blackmon Jr., (44.3), the Hoosiers rank 12th in Division I in 3-pointers per game (9.3) and seventh in long-range accuracy (41.7 percent). Due in large part to Ferrell and Blackmon, the Hoosiers have drained at least seven triples in every game this season after doing so only eight times in 32 contests in 2013-14. Troy Williams (13.6 points, six rebounds), who is coming off a career-high 23-point effort and is averaging 17.7 and 8.3 rebounds over his last three games, has scored in double figures in all but one contest this season.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-4): Walter Pitchford has seen his minutes and production increase over the last four contests. After averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes through the first eight games, the 6-10 forward has posted 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while logging 161 of a possible 175 minutes since. Nebraska has watched its turnovers spike over the last year as the Cornhuskers ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 52nd in the country last season with 10.9 turnovers, but rank last in the conference and tied for 289th in the country with 15 per game this season.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska (Terran Petteway, 19.3; Shavon Shields, 17.2) and Indiana (Blackmon, 17.9; Ferrell, 17.2) possess four of the top seven scorers in the Big Ten.

2. The Cornhuskers have held seven of their 12 opponents under 40 percent shooting, including each of their last four.

3. The Hoosiers hit 121 3-pointers during non-conference action, nearly twice as many as they made in non-league games a season ago (64).

PREDICTION: Nebraska 63, Indiana 60