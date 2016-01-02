Preview: Indiana at Nebraska

Indianaopened Big Ten play and sweated out a 79-72 road win over Rutgersthat left coach Tom Crean with more questions than answers. The Hoosiers stayon the road and have a date on Saturday at Nebraska, which lost its conferenceopener to Northwestern.

Indianaplayed without second-leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (15.8 points per game) anddodged a bullet to beat the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers led in the second half andthen fought back to get within six points with less than three minutes left,but timely free-throw shooting -- Indiana sank 7-of-9 in the final 2:39 -- securedthe victory. Nebraska was on track to win its Big Ten opener for the first timein the five years since it joined the conference, but the Cornhuskers blew a12-point second-half lead against Northwestern as the Wildcats big men dominated.Inconsistency, especially in the low post, continues to plague coach Tim Miles‘young squad, which was evident as the Cornhuskers were outrebounded 40-25 (14offensive boards) by Northwestern.

TV:4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTINDIANA (11-3, 1-0 Big Ten): An 11-0 second-half run against Rutgers ensuredthat the Hoosiers would notch their sixth straight victory. Max Bielfeldt cameoff the bench and rescued the Hoosiers, scoring 18 points and grabbing 14rebounds, and Yogi Ferrell chipped in with 20 points, as the two compensatedfor the 37 points the Scarlet Knights recorded off 23 Indiana turnovers. “Wedid not play a great game at all, but we found a way to win it in spite ofthat,” Crean told reporters. “There’s a lot of things we have got toget better at.”

ABOUTNEBRASKA (8-6, 0-1): The Cornhuskers rode the hot hand of Benny Parker earlyagainst the Wildcats as the senior guard recorded a career-high 17 points inthe game’s first 23 minutes. Parker also had seven assists, five rebounds, twosteals and only one turnover in 34 minutes, but inexplicably took only threeshots in the game’s final 17 minutes. Shavon Shields struggled (4-of-12 from thefield and 0-of-3 from 3-point range), but Kansas transfer Andrew White continuedto be Nebraska’s most consistent offensive threat, scoring 22 points and grabbingfive rebounds.

TIP-INS

1.TheHoosiers’ offense is humming as it ranks fourth in the country in scoring at88.4 points per game.

2. Shieldshas made only 4-of-17 3-point attempts in the past 11 games.

3. IndianaG Robert Johnson, who had committed only five turnovers in the Hoosiers‘previous five games before Rutgers, committed five against the Scarlet Knightsand went 0-for-6 from the field.

PREDICTION: Indiana 86, Nebraska 71