Indiana 70, Nebraska 65: Hanner Mosquera-Perea posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Hoosiers downed the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Robert Johnson scored 14 points to lead Indiana (11-3, 1-0 Big Ten), which won for the first time in three trips to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the conference prior to the 2011-12 season. Troy Williams contributed 13 points and six rebounds while James Blackmon Jr. collected a game-high eight boards and Yogi Ferrell had eight assists for the Hoosiers.

Terran Petteway led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Nebraska (8-5, 0-1), which saw its eight-game conference home winning streak snapped. Shavon Shields chipped in with 20 points and seven rebounds while Walter Pitchford hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Nebraska raced out to an early five-point edge, but a 3-pointer from Blackmon and three straight buckets from Emmitt Holt fueled a 15-1 spurt while back-to-back triples by Ferrell and Blackmon capped another 15-4 run that increased Indiana’s lead to 36-20 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Nebraska was able to cut the deficit in half by intermission, as Pitchford and Petteway each connected on 3-pointers over the final 2:44.

Pitchford drilled another triple with 15 1/2 minutes left to complete the Cornhuskers’ 24-4 surge, but Nebraska managed only two Petteway field goals over a 10-plus minute span and Mosquera-Perea tallied nine points during a 23-6 run to give Indiana a 67-54 edge with just under five minutes to go. The Cornhuskers scored the next 10 points to close within three with 32 seconds remaining, but a pair of free throws from Nick Zeisloft halted the surge and the Cornhuskers missed their last two field-goal attempts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana’s starting backcourt of Ferrell and Blackmon were held to a season-low five and eight points, respectively. The Big Ten’s second-highest scoring duo entered Wednesday averaging 35.1 points. … Nebraska committed a season-low eight turnovers, but was outrebounded 44-31. … The Hoosiers, who played their first true road game on Wednesday, finished more than 16 points below their season-average of 86.4, which ranked second in Division I.