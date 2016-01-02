FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 79, Nebraska 69
January 2, 2016 / 11:39 PM / 2 years ago

Indiana 79, Nebraska 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Senior guard Yogi Ferrell scored 24 points and freshman center Thomas Bryant scored 19 for Indiana in a 79-69 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Indiana (12-3, 2-0 Big Ten) used a 19-7 run early in the second half to rally.

Ferrell had three 3-pointers in the second half, when Indiana shot 60 percent from the field. The Hoosiers shot 28 of 51 for the game, or 54.9 percent.

Indiana played its second straight game without its second-leading leading scorer, sophomore guard James Blackmon, who is out with a knee injury that is being evaluated. He averages 15.8 points and shoots 46.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Junior guard Andrew White and freshman forward Jack McVeigh scored 16 points apiece to lead Nebraska (8-7, 0-2).

White had a 3-pointer to open the second half and gave the Huskers their biggest lead of the game at 42-36.

But Nebraska could not stop Bryant inside or Ferrell from anywhere as Indiana twice built its lead to 12.

McVeigh’s 3-pointer with 40.9 seconds pulled Nebraska within 74-69, but the Huskers never got closer.

