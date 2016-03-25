Preview: Indiana vs. North Carolina

Two of the most successful programs in college basketball history meet when top-seeded North Carolina takes on No. 5 seed Indiana in the East Regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Philadelphia. The Tar Heels, who have won seven straight contests, are tied with Indiana and Duke for third at five national titles and each boasts the tools to make it six.

North Carolina has rolled to double-digit victories over FGCU and Providence in the first two rounds after winning the ACC regular-season and tournament titles with versatile senior forward Brice Johnson leading a deep, balanced lineup. “I probably think we’ve played our best basketball the entire season in the last couple of weeks,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams told reporters. Indiana, which won the Big Ten regular-season title and knocked off Kentucky in the regional quarterfinals Saturday, got better as the season went along with senior point guard Yogi Ferrell as the catalyst. The Hoosiers have leaned on their offense all season (82.5 points), but coach Tom Crean told reporters he knows North Carolina will be difficult to outscore because “they keep bringing a wave of guys at you.”

TV: 9:57 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT INDIANA (27-7): Ferrell recorded 38 points, 14 assists and three turnovers over the last two games while playing an average of 36 minutes. Ferrell, who has 1,961 career points, will need continued production inside from center Thomas Bryant (19 points versus Kentucky, 68.9 percent shooting overall) and forward Troy Williams (13 points, team-high 5.9 rebounds this season). The Hoosiers’ depth is a bit in question with the status of guard Robert Johnson (ankle) and forward Juwan Morgan (shoulder) uncertain.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (30-6): Johnson, who is four rebounds shy of becoming the eighth Tar Heel to reach 1,000 in his career, averages a double-double (16.8 points, 10.5 boards) while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. Johnson is a constant while the rest of a deep lineup has taken turns stepping up and senior point guard Marcus Paige (12.0 points) is a key for the Tar Heels after draining 5-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first two rounds. Guard Joel Berry II (12.8) and forward Justin Jackson (12.1) also average in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have limited 27 straight opponents to less than 45 percent shooting from the field while the Hoosiers are converting at 50.5 for the season.

2. Indiana, which is 66-33 in 99 NCAA Tournament contests, is 4-0 overall all-time in Philadelphia - including a 63-50 triumph against North Carolina in the 1981 national title game.

3. Williams is 33-9 at North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament and can pass Lute Olson (780) for 10th all time in Division I victories.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Indiana 72