Preview: Indiana at Northwestern

Northwestern may feel like the ceiling is figuratively caving in on its season after a brief run of success, although Indiana could make the same case from a literal point of view. The Wildcats, who eye a season sweep of the Hoosiers at home Saturday, have dropped four in a row since winning four of their previous five games to climb up the Big Ten standings. Their struggles may have boiled over Wednesday, however, when Nikola Cerina was ejected during his team’s 76-60 loss at Ohio State.

Cerina was subsequently suspended for Saturday’s game for taking a swing at the Buckeyes’ Amir Williams with a closed hand after he got involved in a late pushing match moments earlier. Indiana has lost three straight and six of eight overall following its 54-47 loss to Northwestern on Jan. 18, but has bigger issues to deal with in the short term. The Hoosiers’ most recent home game was postponed Tuesday after a piece of metal from the ceiling in Assembly Hall fell into the seats hours before the start of the game, leaving the status of their final three scheduled home games in limbo.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten): The Hoosiers shot a season-low 25 percent against Northwestern in the first meeting, leading to the team’s lowest point total since 2009-10. Yogi Ferrell, who leads the conference in scoring, had one of the worst games of his career Jan. 18 with nine points on 2-of-14 shooting – the only time all season he has failed to score in double figures. “They pretty much just packed the paint. It was kind of hard to get to the rim and attack,” Ferrell told reporters following the loss to the Wildcats.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-15, 5-9): Leading scorer Drew Crawford bounced back from a 1-of-15, two-point effort on Sunday versus Minnesota with a 22-point performance on 8-of-13 shooting against the Buckeyes. However, Crawford was one of the few bright spots for an offense that has yet to score more than 70 points in league play and averages a Big Ten-low 60.6 points, including 55 in conference action. Wildcats coach Chris Collins told the Chicago Tribune that freshman Nathan Taphorn “earned himself a chance in our next game” with his aggressive play against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 111-49, although the Wildcats have won four of the last six and swept the last home-and-home between the schools in 2011.

2. Northwestern has shot 37.2 percent or worse from the field in nine straight home games.

3. Indiana F Noah Vonleh (237 rebounds) is one board shy of tying Alan Henderson for the second-best mark by a freshman in school history.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 58, Indiana 54