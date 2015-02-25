Preview: Indiana at Northwestern

Indiana looks to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month when it travels to Northwestern on Wednesday. The Hoosiers have alternated wins and losses over its past seven outings, with their last two victories coming by an average margin of 24.5 points and their last two losses by three points. Indiana snapped a four-game losing skid on the road by downing Rutgers 84-54 and hopes to stay on the winning track by beating the Wildcats for the third straight time in Evanston.

Northwestern has won three consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since 2012 after turning up the defensive intensity in the 60-39 win over Penn State. The Wildcats surrendered their fewest points in a conference game since 2005 and have held two of their last three opponents to under 33 percent shooting. “I give our guys a lot of credit,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “For our guys to come out and win three straight games is huge, and it shows a lot about the character of our players.”

ABOUT INDIANA (19-9, 9-6 Big Ten): Yogi Ferrell recorded 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, while James Blackmon Jr. also tallied 17 points to go along with seven boards in the win over the Scarlet Knights. Hanner Mosquera-Perea added a career-high 13 points and Nick Zeisloft had 13 off the bench. “We had some great performances from a lot of different guys,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “I‘m proud of our team, and our road gets no easier going into a hot Northwestern team’s gym on Wednesday.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (13-14, 4-10): Vic Law was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after setting career highs with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Nittany Lions. “I‘m starting to get used to college basketball now,” Law told reporters. “Everything is a little easier, and I‘m starting to mature a bit more.” Alex Olah added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots to move within one block of overtaking John Shuma (136) as the Wildcats’ all-time leader.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won three of the last four meetings.

2. The Hoosiers have shot better than 50 percent from the field in 11 games this season.

3. Northwestern has failed to score more than 60 points in five of its last seven outings.

PREDICTION: Indiana 67, Northwestern 62