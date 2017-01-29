Preview: Indiana at Northwestern

After getting off to a 1-2 start in Big Ten play, Northwestern has reeled off five straight wins to close to within one game lead of the conference lead. The Wildcats will look to maintain that momentum Sunday when they host an Indiana team trying to bounce back from its most lopsided loss (90-60 at Michigan) in nearly seven years.

Northwestern’s 73-61 win over Nebraska on Thursday gave the program five straight Big Ten victories for the first time since 1966. The Wildcats’ 6-2 conference mark also is the program’s best Big Ten start since 1943-44. “Our goal coming into the season was just to be different,” sophomore forward Vic Law said Thursday in a post-game news conference. “We’ve been saying this is a different Northwestern team, (and) it’s a new Northwestern. We’re not coming into these games just to compete. We’re coming in with the mindset of winning and building our resume and confidence going forward.” The Hoosiers, meanwhile, shot 54.5 percent Thursday in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines were even better at 63.3, while Indiana bogged down with 16 turnovers to lose for only the second time in its last six outings.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (14-7, 4-4 Big Ten): The Hoosiers brought a 10-2 mark into their Dec. 28 Big Ten opener but have since gone 4-5 and also have lost productive forward OG Anunoby (11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds per game) to a season-ending knee injury. Guard James Blackmon Jr. leads the team at 17.6 points per outing, but scored only four against Michigan to snap a 22-game double-digit scoring streak. Guard Robert Johnson (14 points per game) and center Thomas Bryant (11.9) also are averaging double figures, with the latter pacing the squad with 6.7 rebounds.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (17-4, 6-2): Leading scorer Scottie Lindsey (15.6 points) was hampered by back spasms Thursday and finished with only five points – his first game with single digits this season. However, center Dererk Pardon (19 points and a career-high 22 rebounds) and Law (20 points) more than picked up the slack. Law (14.3 points) and guard Bryant McIntosh (12.4) also are averaging double digits on the season, but it’s been the Wildcats’ defensive prowess that has been more impressive as they rank second in the Big Ten in points allowed (64.1) while leading the league in field-goal percentage defense (38.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

TIP-INS

1. Indiana holds a commanding 114-50 series lead and has won three of the last four, including an 89-57 home romp in their lone meeting a season ago.

2. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in scoring (83 points per game) and field-goal accuracy (49.9 percent) and rank seventh nationally with an average rebound margin of plus-9.3.

3. Pardon is pacing Northwestern in rebounding with 8.6 per outing and his 22 boards Thursday were the most in a game by a Wildcat since Jim Pitts collected 22 against Ohio State in 1966.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 73, Indiana 71