Indiana 61, Northwestern 56: Noah Vonleh and Yogi Ferrell led four players with 12 points apiece as the visiting Hoosiers held off the shorthanded Wildcats to snap a three-game slide.

Troy Williams and Will Sheehey also scored 12 points for Indiana (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten), which secured only its second road victory of the season. The Hoosiers played their first game in a week after Tuesday’s scheduled home contest against Iowa was postponed when a piece of metal from the ceiling in Assembly Hall fell into the seats hours before the start of the game.

Alex Olah, who suffered injuries to both of his ankles over the last two games, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double for Northwestern (12-16, 5-10), which had only nine players available. Tre Demps scored 19 points as the Wildcats dropped their fifth straight game.

Playing without second-leading scorer JerShon Cobb (right foot) and reserve center Nikola Cerina (suspension), Northwestern went toe-to-toe with Indiana behind 12 first-half points from Olah. Vonleh’s jumper right before intermission gave Indiana a two-point edge at the break and Williams’ three-point play on the first play of the second half stretched the margin to 35-30.

The Wildcats misfired on eight of their next nine field-goal attempts and the Hoosiers took advantage, getting a layup from Vonleh to spark a 9-0 run to open up a 12-point margin. Demps ended the six-minute scoring drought with a basket and added another jumper to trim the deficit to four with a little more than two minutes left, but Sheehey’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go allowed the Hoosiers to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana committed a season-low seven turnovers. … Northwestern, which shot 38.8 percent, has failed to convert 40 percent of its field goals in 10 straight home games. … With eight rebounds, Vonleh (245 rebounds) moved past Alan Henderson for the second-best mark by a freshman in school history.