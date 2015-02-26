(Updated: CORRECTS Demps’ second-half scoring in lede and Synopsis ADDS comma after “shooting” second sentence, third graph ADDS ellipse between first and second notebook items)

Northwestern 72, Indiana 65: Tre Demps scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away from the visiting Hoosiers to earn their fourth consecutive win.

Alex Olah added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern (14-14, 5-10 Big Ten), which went 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. Vic Law - who is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week - collected 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Bryant McIntosh handed out a game-high nine assists for the Wildcats, who shot 51 percent from the floor.

Troy Williams led the way with 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds while Nick Zeisloft had 12 points for Indiana (19-10, 9-7), which couldn’t survive 36.5 percent shooting from the floor. Yogi Ferrell and Robert Johnson each scored 11 points while James Blackmon Jr. was held to six on 1-of-10 shooting, as the Hoosiers went 12-of-31 from 3-point range but only 7-of-16 from the foul line.

Demps scored at the rim, connected from beyond the arc and knocked down two jumpers during a solo 9-0 burst to give Northwestern its biggest lead of the game at the time at 58-48. The Wildcats held Indiana scoreless for over 10 minutes as Olah’s basket pushed the margin to 14 with 4:09 left and Northwestern stemmed a late rally to beat the Hoosiers for the eighth time in the last 12 meetings.

Law connected from beyond the arc and McIntosh scored in traffic to put Northwestern in front 20-16 before Zeisloft buried two 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 run to give Indiana a four-point lead. The Hoosiers knocked down nine 3-pointers - including four by Zeisloft - in the first half, but went into the break deadlocked at 40 as the Wildcats shot 51.7 percent from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Olah recorded two blocked shots to move into sole possession of first place on Northwestern’s all-time list with 138. ... The Wildcats have won four straight conference games for the first time since the 1966-67 season. … Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 60 straight games.