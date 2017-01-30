Northwestern thumps Indiana, extends school-record streak

Bryant McIntosh scored 21 points while Sanjay Lumpkin added 15 as Northwestern extended its Big Ten winning streak to six games -- the longest in 84 years -- with a 68-55 victory over Indiana on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Scottie Lindsey added 12 points while Vic Law matched a career high with 12 rebounds for the unranked Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Big Ten), off to the best 22-game start in school history.

Related Coverage Preview: Indiana at Northwestern

Thomas Bryant scored a game-high 23 points while Robert Johnson added 12 for the Hoosiers (14-8, 4-5).

The conference winning streak is the Wildcats' longest since 1933 and is also their best 22-game start in school history.

Indiana was missing scoring leader James Blackmon, sidelined Sunday with a lower-leg injury suffered last Thursday at Michigan.

The Hoosiers jumped to a 10-1 early lead but the Wildcats replied with runs of 8-0 and 13-0 to lead 21-12 by the 7:49 mark. Northwestern extended the margin to 35-23 by intermission, holding Indiana to a season low for a half.

The Wildcats opened a 16-point lead by the 15:11 mark with a pair of McIntosh free throws and later led by as many as 18. Indiana never got any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Indiana shot just 17 of 53 (32.1 percent) while Northwestern went 23 of 56 (41.4 percent).

Northwestern's Dererk Pardon had seven more rebounds on Sunday to go with 22 boards last Thursday, the most by a Wildcat player since Jim Pitts had 22 against Ohio State in 1966.

Both teams resume Big Ten play on Wednesday. Indiana hosts Penn State while Northwestern visits Purdue. The Wildcats are then idle until Feb. 7 when they host Illinois.