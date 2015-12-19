Preview: Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Indiana are both looking for a boost after an uneven first month of the season when they meet at the fifth Crossroads Classic Saturday in Indianapolis. Notre Dame goes after its fifth straight victory over a Big Ten foe and third this season while the Hoosiers try to continue their defensive improvement against a multi-talented offensive team.

The Fighting Irish have won three straight games since going 1-2 at the AdvoCare Invitational in Florida and their top three point producers are shooting better than 50 percent from the field. Notre Dame’s leading scorer Demetrius Jackson will get a major test in a battle between two of the country’s top point guards with Indiana’s Yogi Ferrell. “That matchup is probably worth the price of admission,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. The Hoosiers have averaged 95.7 points in three consecutive wins against mid-major teams with Ferrell leading an offense that has produced 50-percent shooting in 16 of 22 halves this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (8-3): The Hoosiers have won their last three games by an average of 34.3 points and are scoring 89 per game while shooting 53.9 percent – 43.8 from 3-point range – overall. Ferrell leads the team in scoring (16.8) and assists (6.5) while running the show with backcourt partner James Blackmon Jr. recording 16 points per outing. Indiana needs to be better on defense end (42.1 percent shooting against), but Troy Williams (13 points, team-best 6.9 boards, 57.1 percent shooting) gives Indiana three strong scoring options.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-2): The Irish have not been quite as productive offensively as Indiana, but they are shooting 49 percent from the field overall and averaged 83.7 points during their three-game winning streak. The cat-quick Jackson has posted 17.8 points and five assists per game while inside force Zach Auguste scores 14.4 and grabs a team-high 10.4 boards per contest. Guard Steve Vasturia chips in with 13 points per game and V.J. Beachem (12) has made 26 of his 40 field goals from behind the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 48-22, but Notre Dame won three of the last four meetings including the 2013 Crossroads Classic.

2. Indiana’s freshman C Thomas Bryant is shooting 72.3 percent from the field and averaging 11.6 points.

3. Notre Dame F Bonzie Colson is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds while making 8-of-13 from field the past two contests.

PREDICTION: Indiana 80, Notre Dame 72