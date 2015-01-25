Preview: Indiana at Ohio State

Indiana aims for its fifth straight win - and its second over Ohio State in 15 days - when the 23rd-ranked Hoosiers visit the Buckeyes for a Big Ten contest Sunday. The Hoosiers rebounded from their lone league loss to hand the Buckeyes a 69-66 defeat Jan. 10 at Indiana and have won three more since, including an 89-70 rout of No. 8 Maryland on Thursday. The Buckeyes have lost three straight against ranked opponents since topping No. 22 Michigan State last season.

A pair of 20-point losses to Louisville and at Michigan State had the Hoosiers seemingly on the ropes, but they bounced back to win close games against Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois before their most impressive performance of the season in the blowout of the Terrapins. “With a young team, they’re going to get better,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “If they buy in and they really have a good work ethic, they’re going to get better.” Ohio State is 12-1 at home, where it has won a national-best 110 games since the start of the 2009-10 season.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT INDIANA (15-4, 5-1 Big Ten): The Hoosiers boast one of the top backcourt duos in the Big Ten in freshman James Blackmon Jr. (16.9 points) and junior Yogi Ferrell (15.4 points), and sophomore Troy Williams (13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) is blossoming into a solid post player. Indiana shoots an impressive 40.6 percent from 3-point range and has been even hotter from outside lately, hitting 51.5 percent over the past three games. The Hoosiers are a bit short-handed, though, without forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who has missed three games since injuring his right knee in practice on Jan. 12.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-5, 4-3): The Buckeyes are led by one of the top freshmen in the country in D‘Angelo Russell, who leads the team in scoring (19.3) and rebounding (5.2). Russell is one of three Buckeyes averaging double-digit points along with Marc Loving (11.3) and Sam Thompson (10.3). Russell (45.3 percent) and Loving (50.7) are excellent 3-point shooters, and the Buckeyes rank third nationally in field-goal percentage (50.4) while hitting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell has made a 3-pointer in a school-record 50 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

2. Ohio State is 14-0 when leading at the half and 1-5 when trailing at the break.

3. Blackmon scored 22 points against Maryland and is averaging 18 points over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 70, Indiana 68