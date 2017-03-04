Preview: Indiana at Ohio State

Ohio State will look to continue gaining momentum toward the postseason when it hosts Indiana on Saturday in a regular-season finale critical to seeding in the Big Ten tournament. The Buckeyes have won two in a row — their best victory of the season and a last-second thriller — and will be attempting to string together three straight for the first time since opening the season 6-0.

While Ohio State is heating up, the tailspin continues for an Indiana team that defeated current No. 1 Kansas to open the season. The Hoosiers, who began the season ranked No. 12, have lost eight of their past 10 games and need a win Saturday to have any shot of avoiding a first-round date next week in Washington, D.C. The Buckeyes are in prime position to do just that after Jae'Sean Tate scored the game-winning layup with three seconds left in a 71-70 win at Penn State on Tuesday. That followed a double-digit victory over No. 21 Wisconsin that appears to have revived the team’s hopes it can make noise in the postseason.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (16-14, 6-11 Big Ten): The Hoosiers are coming off an 86-75 loss at No. 16 Purdue that represented their second setback against their in-state rival during their late-season slide. Foul trouble in the post was a major issue in the defeat as big men Thomas Bryant and De'Ron Davis both fouled out and starting forward Freddie McSwain Jr. nearly did the same. Leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (16.8) had 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting to reach double figures for the fourth game in a row.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (17-13, 7-10): The Buckeyes are aware how important avoiding a first-round game in the conference tournament can be to their goal of making a deep run and can clinch an extra day of rest with a win Saturday. “It would just help our bodies,” sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle told the Columbus Dispatch heading into the game at Penn State. "You've got guys playing 28 to 34 minutes a game, and that extra day, it means a lot. Me and (Tate), we've got some old-man bodies. We'll be banged up. We're going to need the extra day.” Lyle backed it up against the Nittany Lions with his second straight 17-point effort.

1. Bryant has had three or more fouls in 12 of Indiana’s past 13 games.

2. Indiana leads the all-time series 104-77 and won last year’s lone meeting 85-60 at home.

3. Ohio State sophomore G C.J. Jackson, who had a career-high 18 points in the win over Wisconsin, managed only two against Penn State.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 71, Indiana 68