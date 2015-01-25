Freshmen lead OSU past No. 23 Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Guard D‘Angelo Russell showed why he’s one of the top freshmen in the country this season.

Ohio State has another freshman that’s pretty good, too.

Russell delivered a double-double with 22 points and a career-high 10 assists and forward Jae‘Sean Tate scored 20 points to lead the Buckeyes to an 82-70 victory over No. 23 Indiana on Sunday in a Big Ten game in Value City Arena.

Russell, the nation’s leading freshman scorer, hit 9 of 15 shots from the field, had six rebounds and made key baskets or assists to keep the Hoosiers at bay.

“I give credit to all my teammates. They were making the shots and finishing,” Russell said. “All I was doing was finding them, so it made my job easier.”

Tate was right there with Russell. He connected on 9 of 10 from the field, shared the team lead in rebounds with six and came up with key buckets in the final minutes to extend the lead for Ohio State (16-5, 5-3 Big Ten).

The 6-foot-4 Tate had eight points in the final 4:47, scoring inside twice when Indiana cut Ohio State’s lead to seven.

“Jae‘Sean played like he is 7-(foot-)5 down around the basket,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said.

The Buckeyes won two straight since Matta inserted Tate into the starting lineup and sent senior center Amir Williams to the bench. Williams didn’t get into Sunday’s game, in part because Indiana plays a small lineup.

“Jae‘Sean is going to do whatever he can to help us win,” Matta said. “He is a winner.”

Ohio State sophomore guard Marc Loving and senior point guard Shannon Scott also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Junior point guard Yogi Farrell scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to pace Indiana (15-5, 5-2), making 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers came into the game on a roll, but the loss ended their four-game winning streak.

“The bottom line today is D‘Angelo Russell and Jae‘Sean Tate played the way we couldn’t let them play,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “We never took them out of what they want to do. They never got uncomfortable and therefore everybody on the team was the beneficiary.”

Russell picked up in the second half where he left off at the end of the first with two assists inside the first three minutes to help expand Ohio State’s lead to 46-35.

Indiana pulled to six at 56-50 on a basket by Farrell with 10:26 left, but Russell drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to expand the margin to 12. Indiana never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Ohio State finished shooting 62.3 percent from the field (33 of 53).

Indiana shot 52 percent from the field (26 of 50), but Crean said 15 turnovers and defense were the Hoosiers’ downfall.

Forward Collin Hartman was the only other Indiana player besides Ferrell to score in double figures with 12 points. Freshman guard James Blackmon, the team’s leading scorer this season, had just nine and was 4 of 12 from the field.

“We reverted back to our mistakes,” Crean said.

Indiana was the team that started the game on fire from the field, making their first eight shots and opening an 18-12 lead. The Hoosiers’ first miss didn’t come until Blackmon Jr. misfired on a 3-point attempt with 13:21 left in the half.

“For some reason, everybody starts out hot on us,” Scott said. “I think we did a great job not getting frustrated.”

Russell brought the Buckeyes back, tying the score at 19 with a coast-to-coast drive after a rebound. Then, the next time down the court, his pass to a wide-open Loving led to a basket that gave Ohio State a 21-19 lead.

“The way he controlled the game in the first half was unbelievable,” Scott said of Russell.

The Buckeyes extended the lead to 10 at 35-25 on two free throws by Loving with 3:15 remaining before intermission. Indiana closed to three, but Russell ended the half with a three-point play for a 38-32 advantage.

“From the way Indiana started the game, I didn’t know if Indiana was going to miss,” Matta said. “We stayed the course.”

NOTES: Indiana cracked the Associated Press this week for the first time since the end of the 2012-13 season. ... The two teams met two weeks ago in Bloomington, Ind., with Indiana winning 69-66. ... Ohio State leads the nation in home wins with 111 since the 2009-10 season, 10 more than the next-closest team, Kentucky. ... Ohio State’s Thad Matta might not be as high profile as some coaches, but Ohio State has the most overall wins among Big Ten teams since 2005. ... Indiana G Yogi Ferrell has made a 3-pointer in 51 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the country.