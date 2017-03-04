Balanced Indiana outscores Ohio State

If defense is your thing, this wasn't the game for you.

Indiana watched a big lead evaporate on Saturday, but made nine of its last 10 free-throw attempts in the final 33 seconds and hung on to beat Ohio State 96-92 in Columbus, Ohio.

It was the most points Ohio State has allowed at Value City Arena, which opened in 1998.

Robert Johnson scored a game-high 26 points, leading four Inidana players with 16 or more. James Blackmon Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (17-14, 7-11 Big Ten), who shot 58.6 percent from the field and 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

Jae'Sean Tate had 20 points and Trevor Thompson tied a career high with 19 points for the Buckeyes (17-14, 7-11), who shot 52.3 percent for the game and 57.1 percent from 3-point range. JaQuan Lyle and C.J. Jackson both had 18 points for Ohio State.

A 19-4 Ohio State run, capped by a Jackson 3-pointer, gave the Buckeyes their first lead, 62-61 with 11:38 left.

The Hoosiers, who started the first half 7 of 8 from the field, made just three of their first 14 attempts in the second half.

Indiana answered the Buckeyes' run, outscoring them 13-2 over a five-minute stretch to go back up by 10. Ohio State got within two in the final minute before the Hoosiers closed it out at the line.

Indiana's offense was clicking early.

The Hoosiers scored the game's first 11 points and used 13-4 run to build a 30-12 lead seven minutes in. They made 13 of their first 15 shot attempts.

The Hoosiers shot 63.6 percent from the field in the first half and led 54-40 at the break.

The Buckeyes hadn't given up more than 50 points in a first half since 2001.

Indiana now awaits Sunday's Michigan-Nebraska game to see where it will be seeded in the Big Ten tournament.

A Nebraska loss would make the Hoosiers the 10th seed and give them a bye in Wednesday's first round.

Ohio State will be seeded 11th or 12th and play in the first round in Washington.