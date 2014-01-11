Preview: Indiana at Penn State

Indiana claimed the Big Ten regular-season title last season in part due to its ability to bounce back from losses, but the team finds itself in an unusual position one year later. The Hoosiers, who hope to avoid their first three-game losing streak in nearly two full years Saturday at Penn State, have opened league play with losses at Illinois and at home against Michigan State. Turnovers have been an issue for most of the season with Indiana, which has averaged 19.5 over its last four games.

Trying to avoid a three-game skid for the first time since Jan. 12-18, 2012, Indiana will instead eye its sixth straight win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in familiar territory at the bottom of the Big Ten standings after finishing last in the conference with a 2-16 record a season ago, which included a pair of blowout losses to the Hoosiers. Penn State will try to avoid its second straight 0-4 start in league play and third in five years before playing three of its next four on the road.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten): The Hoosiers shot a season-best 50 percent beyond the arc against the Spartans and have connected at a 40.6-percent clip from long range over the last six games after making 28.8 percent of their attempts to open the season. Indiana averages more turnovers (16.3) than any other team in the conference, 4.7 more than second-worst Purdue (11.6) and nearly twice as many as NCAA-best Wisconsin (8.5). Freshman center Luke Fischer announced last weekend that he will transfer to Marquette.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-7, 0-3 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions’ second-half woes continued in conference action Wednesday as they lost control of a close game at halftime for the third time in as many games. Penn State has outscored its Big Ten foes by a combined score of 108-99 in the first half in those contests, but has been humbled 124-75 over the final 20 minutes. In those second halves, the Nittany Lions have converted 18 of their 37 free throws – a far cry from their combined 30-of-38 effort from the foul line before intermission.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers’ setback to Michigan State snapped a 16-game streak in which they followed a loss with a victory.

2. Penn State G Tim Frazier has recorded at least one steal in 16 straight games.

3. Indiana lost the battle of the boards 34-32 last Saturday – the first time the Hoosiers have been outrebounded this season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Penn State 75