Preview: Indiana at Penn State

No. 21 Indiana looks to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten when it hits the road to face Penn State Saturday. The hot-shooting Hoosiers are off to their best start in conference play since the 1992-93 squad began 13-0 and are coming off an impressive 80-67 road win over Michigan to remain in a first-place tie with seventh-ranked Iowa.

Indiana leads the Big Ten in scoring with 79.7 points per game and hopes to beat the Nittany Lions for the fifth straight time in Happy Valley without peeking ahead to the Herculean clash with the Hawkeyes on Feb. 11. Penn State is heading in the wrong direction after a 73-49 loss to Iowa saw the Nittany Lions fall below .500 for the first time this season. Penn State has dropped six of their last seven games and are riding a season-worst four-game losing streak while being held to less than 50 points in two of their last three outings. The Nittany Lions are 7-3 at home but haven’t beaten the Hoosiers at the Bryce-Jordan Center since Feb. 28. 2009 and they hope to turn their fortunes around with their first win over a ranked opponent in over three years.

TV: 8 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (19-4, 9-1 Big Ten): Yogi Ferrell, who leads the Hoosiers in scoring (17.4) and assists (5.8), was named one of the 10 finalists for the Cousy Award, which is given to the top point guard in the nation. Ferrell led the way with 17 points and nine assists while Robert Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds in the win over Michigan. “Yogi did a good job of understanding how the game was being played,” Indiana head coach Tom Crean told reporters. “Yogi constantly gets better inside of the game and that’s why he’s such a great player and leader.”

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-12, 2-8 Big Ten): Brandon Taylor continues to be one of the lone bright spots for the Nittany Lions as he notched 15 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Iowa for his second double-double in as many games. Taylor was the only Penn State player to finish in double figures as the team went 1-of-20 from 3-point range and shot 30.4 percent from the floor. “We didn’t give them much of a game,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers admitted to reporters. “We’re just going to keep on pushing these guys to get better and finish strong.”

TIP-INS

1. The last three meetings have been decided by a combined eight points.

2. Ferrell is 17-of-27 from 3-point range in his last five outings.

3. Taylor has scored in double figures in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Indiana 83, Penn State 72