Preview: Indiana at Penn State

Penn State has joined the race in the Big Ten with two straight impressive victories and looks to add another when it hosts Indiana on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions knocked off Michigan State 72-63 on Jan. 7 before following that up with a come-from-behind 52-50 victory over Minnesota on Saturday and the young, balanced squad continues to build confidence.

“These guys are really growing up,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “They are committed. They are starting to build trust out there. They believe in us. The connectivity in this group, in this program right now is really in a good place.” The Nittany Lions have won five of their last seven games and must be sharp against the Hoosiers, who will try to put wins back-to-back for the first time in Big Ten play. Indiana, which beat current No. 1 Kansas and North Carolina in November, had lost four of five before defeating Rutgers 76-57 on Sunday at home. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. leads the Hoosiers in scoring (17.5) and is averaging 21 points over the last three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten): The Hoosiers showed some improvement with their ballhandling against Rutgers, turning the ball over just 11 times and forcing the Scarlet Knights into 21 miscues. Indiana will need more from 6-10 sophomore center Thomas Bryant, who is 5-for-17 from the field in the last two games and scored in single digits four of the last five contests. Junior guard Robert Johnson (13.7), Bryant (11.6, 6.9 rebounds) and sophomore forward OG Anunoby (11.4) also average in double figures scoring for a team shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-7, 3-2): Different players continue to step up for the Nittany Lions, who have five players averaging between 10.3 and 12.4 points, and it was freshman forward Mike Watkins’ turn Saturday. Watkins was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after collecting 15 points and 15 rebounds against Minnesota and Chambers told reporters, “Mike is a difference maker for sure. He gets every rebound. He plays hard.” Junior guard Shep Garner leads the team in scoring overall (12.4), but has struggled with his shot in Big Ten play (10-of-36, 6.8 points per game).

TIP-INS

1. The last four meetings have been decided by an average of three points with each team winning a pair.

2. Indiana F Juwan Morgan (ankle), who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Penn State freshman F Lamar Stevens (12.2 points) scored 18 against Michigan State, but was held to 1-of-9 shooting by Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Indiana 76, Penn State 68