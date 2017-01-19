Blackmon rescues Hoosiers with buzzer-beater

James Blackmon Jr. sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, leading Indiana to a 78-75 win over Penn State on Wednesday in University Park, Pa.

The Hoosiers (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) blew a 13-point lead in the final 5:36, with Lamar Stevens tying the game on two free throws with four seconds to play.

Indiana inbounded the ball, and Blackmon sprinted down the court. He pulled up and drained the game-winner in front of the Indiana bench.

Blackmon, Robert Johnson and Thomas Bryant scored 17 points apiece for Indiana.

Tony Carr scored a career-high 24 points, Shep Garner added 15 and Payton Banks picked up 10 for the Nittany Lions (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten), who used an energetic beginning to keep pace and a frenetic end to nearly topple the Hoosiers.

However, the sluggish, mistake-prone stretches of defense for Penn State midway through the second half were too much to overcome.

Indiana went up 67-53 before the Nittany Lions used a quick run to pull closer. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers found themselves in a cold stretch that lasted nearly five minutes and Penn State cut the lead to 75-73 on a Garner 3-pointer with 39 seconds left.

Penn State got the chance to tie it when Stevens swiped the ball from Bryant a possession later. Miller drew a foul on his way down the court and sank both free throws.

Indiana won the rebounding battle 37-33 and scored 38 points in the paint to Penn State's 28.

The Hoosiers lost sophomore forward OG Anunoby on the final play of the first half. Anunoby went up for a rebound and his right knee appeared to buckle as he landed. He fell to the floor, clutched at his right knee and had to be helped off. He did not return.