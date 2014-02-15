Preview: Indiana at Purdue

Indiana’s miserable season hit another bump earlier this week and the Hoosiers look to rebound when they visit Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten contest. Indiana had an 11-point lead with 3:19 to play against visiting Penn State on Wednesday when it collapsed and was outscored 13-1 down the stretch for its fifth loss in seven games. Purdue has lost five of its last six games and is tied with the Hoosiers for ninth place in the conference race.

The Boilermakers’ struggles were also apparent in their most-recent game when they scored their fewest points of the season and suffered their largest margin of defeat with a 67-49 loss to Ohio State. Indiana coach Tom Crean questioned his team’s toughness after the loss to Penn State, one of the two teams below the Hoosiers in the Big Ten standings. “Everybody thinks they understand toughness,” Crean told reporters. “Toughness is consistency. It’s consistency of a purpose. The three words “do your job.” When you can do that consistently, then you’ve got a form of toughness.”

ABOUT INDIANA (14-10, 4-7 Big Ten): The Hoosiers committed 20 turnovers against Penn State, which greatly irritated point guard Yogi Ferrell (team-leading 17.5 scoring average). “We’ve just got to get more intelligent on our team,” Ferrell said. “It starts, of course, with me and Will (Sheehey). Always does. We’re the frontrunners for that. We’ve just got to be more intelligent with the ball and how we play the game.” Forward Noah Vonleh (11.5 points, 9.6 rebounds) and Sheehey (10.1) are the only other players scoring in double digits.

ABOUT PURDUE (14-10, 4-7): The Boilermakers are 11-2 at home with the losses coming to ranked foes Ohio State and Wisconsin. Guard Terone Johnson averages a team-best 12.2 points while center A.J. Hammons (10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds) and guard Ronnie Johnson (10.5) also score in double digits. Guard Kendall Stephens (7.5) has made a team-high 50 3-pointers and is 7-of-16 from 3-point range over the last two games while his teammates are a combined 4-of-15.

1. The Hoosiers have won the last four meetings, including two last season by an average of 32.5 points.

2. Hammons’ 73 blocked shots rank sixth on Purdue’s single-season list.

3. Sheehey, a forward, is one point away from becoming the 47th player in Indiana history to reach 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Purdue 67, Indiana 65