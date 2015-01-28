Preview: Indiana at Purdue

No. 21 Indiana looks to keep pace in the Big Ten race when it hits the road Wednesday to take on Purdue. The Hoosiers had rattled off four straight wins to climb into the national rankings before losing 82-70 at Ohio State to fall one game behind No. 5 Wisconsin atop the conference standings. “We play a very good Purdue team on Wednesday and our focus is on that,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “We have to make sure we get our team squared all the way around for how good Purdue is.”

The Boilermakers hope to stay on the winning track after downing Iowa 67-63 on Saturday. Purdue has won two of its last three games and can match its Big Ten win total from last season by beating the Hoosiers in back-to-back meetings for the first time since 2010-11. “Obviously, when you do well you’re able to feel better about yourself,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. “If we can continue to defend and do a better job rebounding … then we can start making some waves as a team.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT INDIANA (15-5, 5-2 Big Ten): Junior guard Yogi Ferrell went 6-of-11 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 26 points against the Buckeyes and has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 51 straight games. Sophomore forward Collin Hartman buried four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and is 7-of-8 from 3-point range in his last two outings. Freshman guard Robert Johnson was limited to two points after injuring his knee in the first half against Ohio State and his status for Wednesday’s game is uncertain.

ABOUT PURDUE (12-8, 4-3): Junior guard Rapheal Davis scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in the second half — including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute — to power the Boilermakers past Iowa. Sophomore forward Basil Smotherman added a personal-best 13 points to go along with six rebounds in extended minutes with fellow sophomore Kendall Stephens hampered by a finger injury. Freshman guard Dakota Mathias was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting and is 5-of-21 from the field in his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won four of the last five meetings.

2. Purdue has held four Big Ten opponents under 37.5 percent shooting.

3. The Hoosiers have knocked down 10 or more 3-pointers nine times this season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 78, Indiana 77