Purdue takes a swing at clinching at least a share of the Big Ten title when it attempts to conclude a season sweep of visiting Indiana on Tuesday. The No. 16 Boilermakers hold a one-game lead over second-place Wisconsin with two conference games remaining while the Hoosiers are huge disappointments who reside in a four-way tie for 10th place.

Purdue saw its six-game winning streak halted with an 82-70 loss at Michigan on Saturday and looks to regroup against Indiana. "You don't worry about a race, you don't worry about winning the Big Ten," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said afterward. "You worry about playing better." The Hoosiers snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring the final eight points of the game to defeat Northwestern 63-62 on Saturday but coach Tom Crean knows it will be a challenge to make it two straight victories. "Very difficult place to play," Crean told reporters. "They're good. They hit on all cylinders. We'll make adjustments in our plan. There will be some different things we'll need to do, no doubt about that."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten): Sophomore center Thomas Bryant's three-point play with 2.6 seconds left capped the comeback against Northwestern as the Hoosiers won for only the second time in the past nine games. Bryant, who scored 23 points in the loss to Purdue on Feb. 9, ranks third on the team with a 13-point average and collects a team-best 7.1 rebounds. James Blackmon Jr. averages a team-leading 16.9 points while fellow junior guard Robert Johnson is second at 13.1.

ABOUT PURDUE (23-6, 12-4): Junior forward Vincent Edwards was the star of the 69-64 victory over the Hoosiers when he matched his career best of 26 points and also collected eight rebounds. Edwards (11.8 average) is one of four Boilermakers scoring in double digits, behind sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan (18.6) and junior center Isaac Haas (13.2) and ahead of freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.6). Swanigan is tied for the national lead with 23 double-doubles and ranks second in rebounding (12.6) but is averaging just 14 points and seven rebounds over the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue's victory over Indiana earlier this month was its fourth in the past five meetings.

2. The Hoosiers rank 342nd nationally (out of 345 teams) in turnover margin per game (minus-four).

3. Swanigan recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting with Indiana.

PREDICTION: Purdue 72, Indiana 66