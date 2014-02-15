Purdue 82, Indiana 64: Sterling Carter set season highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers as the Boilermakers crushed the visiting Hoosiers in Big Ten play.

Ronnie Johnson scored 16 points as Purdue (15-10, 5-7) won for just the second time in seven games. Terone Johnson added 14 points and the Boilermakers went 10-of-18 from 3-point range while snapping a four-game skid against Indiana.

Yogi Ferrell scored 27 points for the Hoosiers (14-11, 4-8), who have dropped six of eight games. Noah Vonleh scored 14 points and Will Sheehey added 10 for Indiana, which shot just 32.2 percent from the field.

The Hoosiers missed 13 consecutive shots and 22 of 23 attempts while seeing a five-point first-half lead transition into a blowout loss. The Boilermakers led by five at halftime and carved out a 65-43 lead on a basket by Ronnie Johnson midway through the half, and the lead reached 25 on Carter’s 3-pointer with under five minutes left.

Indiana led 27-22 after two free throws by Vonleh before Purdue closed the half with a 16-6 surge to take a 38-33 lead at the break. The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 14-1 burst to open up an 18-point advantage less than five minutes into the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hoosiers were without reserve F Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who was suspended indefinitely on Friday after being arrested in the early-morning hours on drunk-driving charges. … Purdue lost last season’s two games against Indiana by an average of 32.5 points. … Sheehey (1,009) became the 47th player in Indiana history to reach 1,000 career points.