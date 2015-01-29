Davis carries Purdue past No. 22 Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The nonconference losses to North Florida and Gardner Webb seem so long ago now for a Purdue basketball team that suddenly has regained its swagger.

Junior guard Rapheal Davis and sophomore guard Bryson Scott provided tenacious defense and timely offense Wednesday night in the Boilermakers’ emphatic 83-67 victory against No. 22 Indiana in Mackey Arena.

Davis scored a team-best 19 points and helped non-starting guard Scott defensively, as Purdue limited Indiana 3-point shooting specialists Yogi Ferrell and James Blackmon, Jr. to a combined two 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Overall, Indiana was 4 of 19 from beyond the arc and shot only 37.9 percent.

Purdue shot 58.7 percent overall, making 23 of 32 two-point attempts.

”We were able to get into those guys very well,“ Davis said of the defense on Ferrell and Blackmon. ”We made things tough. We limited their open looks, and they didn’t shoot the ball very well early. Then Bryson Scott came in and gave us that push defensively. He played good defense on Yogi. He was the hero of this game.

“In watching Indiana’s games, some guys let them get comfortable and get their rhythm. When Yogi and James get their rhythm, they are really, really good. Coach talked to us about not letting them have those rhythm jumpers. We followed the scouting report.”

Ferrell and Blackmon needed 33 shots to combine for 34 points.

”That was the key to the victory,“ Scott said. ”We wanted to stop them from getting into rhythm. They are capable of making shots, and we took that away from them. If we do a better job rebounding, things will take care of themselves.

“I was inspired by the way (non starter) Basil Smotherman played Saturday against Iowa. I haven’t been in the best position with the coaches, but I waited for my opportunity. They gave it to me tonight, and I took advantage of it. I am capable of doing things like this. Whenever they need me, I am ready.”

The Boilermakers used 63 percent first-half field-goal shooting and tenacious defense throughout the night to cruise to this signature victory against their arch rival.

After having lost 13 consecutive games to ranked opponents, Purdue has victories against back-to-back ranked foes, defeating then-No. 25 Iowa 67-63 on Saturday.

It also is the second consecutive season Purdue has beaten Indiana at Mackey Arena -- 82-64 last year when the Boilermakers finished 5-13 in Big Ten action.

For Indiana coach Tom Crean, it was a matter of not doing the simple things they practiced.

”We were not good enough in the paint,“ Crean said. ”Tonight, our best post defender was 6-3. It wasn’t just the center position. We just didn’t guard the paint well enough. Our aggressiveness on offense did not turn into what it should have been. It was simple basketball. It wasn’t so much the turnovers, it was the drives.

“Some of the drives we made defy description. It’s funny that Yogi never gets his shot blocked because he understands how to keep driving. We have to keep teaching these guys how to simplify the game. Against a team like Purdue that plays with an edge and with passion, we have to simplify things”

Purdue center A.J. Hammons blocked eight Indiana shots.

Purdue (13-8, 5-3 in the Big Ten) began the second half on an 8-0 blitz, which increased a 38-27 lead to 46-27, essentially knocking the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-3) out of an opportunity to rally.

Another 8-0 Boilermakers run from the 11:37 mark until 8:54 remained for a 62-44 advantage.

The Hoosiers, who lost Sunday at Ohio State, entered as the nation’s 12th-highest scoring team at 81.4 but struggled to get anyone other than Ferrell involved in the offense.

A Davis 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining gave the Boilermakers a 73-53 advantage.

Hammons added 11 points for Purdue, and Scott also had 11.

Hammons scored nine points in the first half, with sophomore non-starters Smotherman and Scott each adding six as Purdue opened a 38-27 halftime lead.

Scott’s driving layup at the final buzzer extended the Boilermakers’ lead to 11.

Ferrell paced the Hoosiers with six points at halftime.

Purdue led 15-6 with 12:26 left in the first half after an 8-0 run that prompted Indiana coach Tom Crean to call a timeout. A layup by Davis with 8:26 left increased the Boilermakers’ advantage to 22-12.

Indiana was limited to four field goals during the first 13:59 of the half.

”Our guys did a good job of keeping the ball in front of them,“ Purdue coach Matt Painter said of his team’s defense. ”We bottled them up. They had a couple of open looks that just didn’t go down. Our attention to detail was really good. We never let Blackmon or Ferrell really get going.

“Tonight, those guys took almost as many shots as they had points. We couldn’t let them get 25 points on 12 shots. Any time you take a lot of 3s, you have to get the rebound and convert. We got a lot of layups. Bryson did some really good things, especially defensively, and when he drove the ball, he got it done.”

A driving layup by Scott gave Purdue a 30-15 lead with 6:16 to go in the half, resulting in Crean calling a second timeout.

The Hoosiers countered with a quick 7-0 burst to pull within 30-22 on a layup by guard Stanford Robinson with 4:08 left in the half, but another Scott drive to the basket pushed the Boilermakers ahead 32-22 with 3:51 to go before intermission.

NOTES: Purdue and Kentucky are the only teams with a better than .500 winning percentage (minimum 10 games) against Indiana. ... In Big Ten games, Purdue is the only team in the conference’s top five in field goal percentage (fourth) and in field goal percentage defense (second). ... Boilermakers C A.J. Hammons is one of five active players in America with at least 900 career points, 500 rebounds and 200 blocks. ... Indiana ranks eighth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (41.0), 11th in 3-pointers made per game (9.1) and 12th in scoring (81.4). ... After Wednesday night’s game, Indiana will play six of its final 10 regular-season games at home.