Preview: Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana looks to beat host Rutgers for the second time this season Sunday when it visits the Scarlet Knights’ campus for the first time as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Indiana has lost five of its last eight games, and is coming off a 67-63 setback against Purdue on Thursday, but one of the Hoosiers’ three victories during that stretch was a 72-64 decision against Rutgers on Jan. 31 in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers have not played in New Jersey since Dec. 21, 1999, when they beat North Carolina 82-73 at the Meadowlands.

Rutgers seeks to snap a 10-game losing streak, its longest since 1988. The Scarlet Knights are coming off an 81-47 loss at Iowa on Thursday, a game in which coach Eddie Jordan benched four starters for most of the second half. Jordan, during a postgame radio interview, said they didn’t deserve to play and added, “If I don’t see it in the first five minutes Sunday, they’re not going to play that game either.”

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (18-9, 8-6 Big Ten): The Hoosiers are led in scoring by junior guard Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell (16.1 points, five assists) and freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. (16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds). Indiana’s leading rebounder is sophomore forward Troy Williams (13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds). The Hoosiers, who were third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1) entering Saturday, made only five from long distance against Purdue after setting school and Big Ten records when they nailed 18 in a 90-71 victory over Minnesota on Feb. 15.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-17, 2-12): The Scarlet Knights, who are 0-2 in the series against the Hoosiers, are led in scoring by senior guard Myles Mack (13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds), who is tied for eighth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,604 points. Senior forward Kadeem Jack (12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) is second on the team in scoring and sophomore forward Junior Etou (7.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) is Rutgers’ leading rebounder. Freshman forward D.J. Foreman set season highs with 10 points and eight rebounds, while playing a team-high 26 minutes, against Iowa on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell has an Indiana-record 58-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer, the longest active streak in the nation.

2. The Hoosiers are the only Big Ten team averaging more than 70 points per game at 72.2.

3. Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty, former Rutgers football players and members of the NFL’s New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, respectively, will sign autographs for an hour prior to tip-off.

PREDICTION: Indiana 74, Rutgers 59