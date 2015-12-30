Preview: Indiana at Rutgers

Perhaps the low point of the season-ending 15-game losing streak Rutgers suffered a year ago was an 84-54 drubbing at home against Indiana. The Hoosiers return to New Jersey for the first time since that blowout win Wednesday when they visit the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Indiana was among the handful of teams that swept Rutgers in its first season in Big Ten play, first beating the Scarlet Knights 72-64 at home on Jan. 31 before routing them just over three weeks later. The Hoosiers coasted to their fifth straight victory with a 99-72 decision at home over Kennesaw State on Dec. 22 and could continue winning for a while as they do not face a ranked team until they travel to No. 1 Michigan State on Feb. 14. Rutgers, which has lost each of its three meetings with Indiana, appears poised for another long season after going 2-14 in conference play en route to a last-place finish in the league a season ago. Despite dropping six of seven at one point during their non-conference schedule, the Scarlet Knights were able to build some momentum over the last week following home wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and UMass Lowell.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (10-3): Yogi Ferrell (16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists) enters his final conference season as the active leader in scoring (1,588), assists (515) and 3-point field goals made (215), and is the only senior in the league to have started every game he has played (115). Fellow guard James Blackmon Jr. (15.8 points, 4.2 boards) shoots nearly as well beyond the arc (46.3 percent) as he does from the field overall (48) and is slightly ahead of last year’s scoring pace (15.7) despite playing 5 1/2 minutes less this season. Troy Williams (13 points per game), who ranks second in the league in steals (1.77), is eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding (6.9) and field-goal percentage (57.5).

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-7): Guard Corey Sanders (team-high marks of 14 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals) was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday and celebrated that honor in Monday’s win over UMass Lowell by delivering 20 points and a season-high seven rebounds. Fellow rookie Jonathan Laurent (6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) posted his first career double-double against the River Hawks, collecting 13 points and 15 boards. Bradley transfer Omari Greer (5.3 points) went 6-of-7 beyond the arc - tied for the third-best 3-point shooting effort in school history - and poured in a season-high 22 points in the convincing victory, scoring in double figures for the first time as a Scarlet Knight.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell is one of two active players in the country to have at least 1,550 career points, 500 assists and 350 rebounds (366).

2. Freshmen and sophomores have accounted for 64.6 percent of the playing time and 64.4 percent of the scoring for Rutgers this season.

3. Reserve F Collin Hartman (44.2 percent) is the only player in the Hoosiers’ regular rotation that shoots below 48 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Indiana 81, Rutgers 69