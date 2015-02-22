FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana 84, Rutgers 54
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 23, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indiana 84, Rutgers 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana 84, Rutgers 54: Yogi Ferrell had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the visiting Hoosiers past the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten game.

James Blackmon Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds for Indiana (19-9, 9-6 Big Ten), which beat Rutgers for the second time this season and registered its largest margin of victory over a Big Ten opponent since beating Purdue 97-60 in 2013. Hanner Mosquera-Perea chipped in a career-high 13 points and five rebounds, and Nick Zeisloft contributed 13 points off the bench for the Hoosiers.

Greg Lewis had a career-high 13 points, including 11 in the first half, and eight rebounds to lead Rutgers (10-18, 2-13), which extended its losing streak to 11 games. Myles Mack added all 10 of his points in the first half for the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana produced a 9-0 run to go up 23-16 with 7:44 left in the first half, and the Hoosiers extended their advantage to 40-30 at halftime. Blackmon led all scorers with 14 points in the first half and Mosquera-Perea, who had 11 points, was 3-of-3 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line before intermission.

The Hoosiers went on a 9-0 run to start the second half, and a 17-3 run going back to the 3:30 mark of the first half, to take a 49-30 lead and pull away. Indiana outrebounded Rutgers 45-32, led by Troy Williams’ nine boards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana, which improved to 3-0 in the series against Rutgers, played on the Scarlet Knights’ campus for the first time as a member of the Big Ten. … Ferrell extended his Indiana-record 59-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer, the longest active streak in the nation. … Robert Johnson scored eight points and Williams added seven for the Hoosiers.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.