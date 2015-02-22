Indiana 84, Rutgers 54: Yogi Ferrell had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the visiting Hoosiers past the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten game.

James Blackmon Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds for Indiana (19-9, 9-6 Big Ten), which beat Rutgers for the second time this season and registered its largest margin of victory over a Big Ten opponent since beating Purdue 97-60 in 2013. Hanner Mosquera-Perea chipped in a career-high 13 points and five rebounds, and Nick Zeisloft contributed 13 points off the bench for the Hoosiers.

Greg Lewis had a career-high 13 points, including 11 in the first half, and eight rebounds to lead Rutgers (10-18, 2-13), which extended its losing streak to 11 games. Myles Mack added all 10 of his points in the first half for the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana produced a 9-0 run to go up 23-16 with 7:44 left in the first half, and the Hoosiers extended their advantage to 40-30 at halftime. Blackmon led all scorers with 14 points in the first half and Mosquera-Perea, who had 11 points, was 3-of-3 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line before intermission.

The Hoosiers went on a 9-0 run to start the second half, and a 17-3 run going back to the 3:30 mark of the first half, to take a 49-30 lead and pull away. Indiana outrebounded Rutgers 45-32, led by Troy Williams’ nine boards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana, which improved to 3-0 in the series against Rutgers, played on the Scarlet Knights’ campus for the first time as a member of the Big Ten. … Ferrell extended his Indiana-record 59-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer, the longest active streak in the nation. … Robert Johnson scored eight points and Williams added seven for the Hoosiers.