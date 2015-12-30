Indiana 79, Rutgers 72

Senior forward Max Bielfeldt scored a career-high 20 points and added a career-high 14 rebounds on Wednesday as Indiana got past Rutgers 79-72 in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (6-8, 0-1) took a 44-43 lead with 15:59 to play on a 3-pointer from freshman guard Corey Sanders.

The Hoosiers (11-3) responded with an 14-2 run over the next 4:53 to take a 57-46 lead and gain control of the game. The Scarlet Knights came within six points with 3:44 to play, but got no closer.

Senior guard Yogi Ferrell finished with 20 points for the Hoosiers, while Rutgers got 20 points from Omari Grier and 17 from Sanders.

Indiana and Rutgers were tied 34-34 at the half.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 12 points with 7:15 remaining before intermission as Bielfeldt and junior forward Colin Hartman combined for 19 points in the first half.

Rutgers, however, ended the half on a 9-0 run to tie the game, as Indiana committed five turnovers in the final 2:11 of the half.

The Hoosiers will stay on the road in the opening stretch of Big Ten play, traveling to Nebraska on Saturday, when Rutgers will play at Wisconsin.