Preview: Indiana at Washington

Indiana jumped out to a perfect start by getting out and running up the score with an average of 92 points in the first four games. Washington, which hosts the 22nd-ranked Hoosiers on Thursday in New York as part of the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden, is not afraid to get out in the open court. Indiana lost its top two players when Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller left for the NBA but quickly replaced them with Yogi Ferrell and Noah Vonleh.

The Huskies boast a dynamic scorer of their own in C.J. Wilcox, who is averaging 20.3 points and can finish in the open court. “(Washington’s) speed, their transition game is the best we have watched on film and the best we will see in a long time,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “…They want to play fast. They don’t spend a lot of time in the half-court.” Crean could have been talking about his own team, which put up 195 points in back-to-back wins after getting a scare from LIU-Brooklyn in the opening week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (4-0): Ferrell was a key role player as a freshman last season but stepped up to the featured spot in the offense this fall and is thriving. The Indianapolis native averaged 25 points and six assists while going 8-of-14 from 3-point range in the last two games, providing an outside complement to Vonleh on the inside. Vonleh did not receive as much attention as some of the others in the NCAA’s stellar freshman class but is fitting right in with four straight double-doubles to begin his career.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-1): The Huskies have their own talented freshman in guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who broke out with 22 points in a with over Eastern Washington on Sunday and is taking to Washington’s style of play. “Coach (Lorenzo) Romar preaches attack, attack, attack offensively and defensively,” Williams-Goss said after his big game. “I think we bought into the mindset to attack for 40 minutes.” Williams-Goss is leading the team in assists and fits right into the guard trio with Wilcox and Andrew Andrews.

TIP-INS

1. Washington is struggling to 24.5 percent from beyond the arc.

2. Indiana is averaging 52.3 rebounds - second nationally - led by Vonleh’s 12.5.

3. The winner will face either Connecticut or Boston College in the championship game on Friday.

PREDICTION: Indiana 89, Washington 85