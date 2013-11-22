(Updated: CHANGES Ferrell assists to five in Para 2 CHANGES rebounding to 50-29 in Para 2 CHANGES Blackwell blocks to three in Para 3 CHANGES Washington to 5-of-17 from 3-point range in Game Notebook)

No. 22 Indiana 102, Washington 84: Freshman Troy Williams scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Hoosiers sprinted past the Huskies in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Yogi Ferrell added 20 points and five assists for Indiana (5-0), which will take on Connecticut in the championship game on Friday. Noah Vonleh collected 18 points and nine rebounds as the Hoosiers dominated the glass 50-29.

C.J. Wilcox scored 24 points to lead Washington (2-2), which will face Boston College in the consolation game. Perris Blackwell recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Andrew Andrews chipped in 14 points for the Huskies.

Ferrell highlighted a game-opening 9-0 run with a 3-pointer and Indiana never trailed. The Huskies went nearly four minutes without a point later in the half as the Hoosiers stretched the lead to 31-19 before taking a 13-point edge into the break.

Ferrell had five points during an 8-0 burst early in the second that gave Indiana a 58-40 cushion before Washington briefly cut it back to single digits. Williams’ dunk with 6:54 to play pushed the lead out to 85-63 and allowed the Hoosiers to withstand one last push from the Huskies.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington, which entered the contest shooting 24.5 percent from 3-point range, struggled to 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. … Indiana helped itself by going 31-for-36 from the free-throw line. … The Hoosiers have hit the century mark in three of their first five contests.