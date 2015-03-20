Preview: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Indiana was considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament after finishing tied for seventh in the Big Ten regular season and winning one game at the conference tournament. The Hoosiers were awarded the No. 10-seed in the Midwest Region, however, and will open play Friday against No. 7 Wichita State in Omaha, Neb. Indiana started 5-1 in the Big Ten, including a win over conference runner-up Wisconsin, but hasn’t been able to string together two straight wins since.

The Shockers are coming off a loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals - denying them a chance to defend their title - and face a key matchup at the starting point guard position, as red-hot Wichita State junior Fred VanVleet matches up against veteran Yogi Ferrell of the Hoosiers, a unanimous all-Big Ten first-team selection. VanVleet is averaging 16.4 points in the last five games to bump his season mark to 12.7, while Ferrell is averaging 18.7 in the last three to nudge his average to 16.1. Both players also have reliable sidekicks in the backcourt as Ron Baker averages a team-high 15 points for the Shockers and fellow shooting guard James Blackmon Jr. ranks second on Indiana at 15.8 points a game.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (28-4): Darius Carter is the most experienced post player for the Shockers and they’ll need him to be at the top of his game against the Hoosiers. The 6-7, 245-pound forward has been up-and-down most of the season and enters the tournament at a low point, averaging 8.4 points over the last seven games to shrink his season average to 11.2. He leads the team in rebounding at 5.3 a game, which is an area Indiana can exploit if the Shockers aren’t sharp on the glass.

ABOUT INDIANA (20-13): Troy Williams figures to match up with Carter down low; though he’s also 6-7, Williams will be giving away about 40 pounds. Williams averages 13.1 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers but has struggled offensively of late, shooting 37.1 percent from the floor in the last four games to dip his season mark to 55.2. Emmitt Holt may have earned himself some extra playing time with his season-high 12-rebound effort in Friday’s tournament loss to Maryland.

TIP-INS

1. These teams met one other time, With Indiana prevailing 75-54 on Dec. 27, 1989.

2. Indiana led the Big Ten in scoring at 77.5 points a game, while Wichita State led the MVC at 69.7.

3. Ferrell has made a 3-pointer in 64 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Indiana 70, Wichita State 67